Supercomputer predicts chances of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City winning the Premier League title after weekend results

Opta’s supercomputer believes Liverpool are now the favorites to win this year's Premier League title over Arsenal and Manchester City.

The English top-flight witnessed an important weekend, where the Gunners and the Cityzens took points off each other by playing out a 0-0 draw (March 31). Meanwhile, the Merseysiders managed to come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 on the same day.

Thanks to these results, the Reds are atop the standings, two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and three clear of Manchester City, who sit third. Given the situation, Opta's supercomputer now believes that Liverpool have a 47.7% chance of winning the Premier League, a 12.4% increase from before their latest match.

Despite the Gunners holding on to second spot, the machine believes the Cityzens still have a 33.5% chance of retaining the league title. Mikel Arteta's side are least favorites of the three and now stand an 18.8% chance of finishing top of the table at the end of the season.

The north Londoners still wait for their first Premier League title since 2004. Meanwhile, Manchester City will claim their fourth successive league honor if they end up winning it this season.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. were the last team to pip Pep Guardiola's team to this trophy in the 2019/20 season.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane backs Liverpool to win the Premier League over Manchester City and Arsenal

Pundit Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is of the opinion that Liverpool are the favorites to win the Premier League title after Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw.

Should the Reds manage to win the title, it would be the perfect send-off for Jurgen Klopp, who has announced his Anfield exit come the end of the season. Presenting his favorites for the honor on Sky Sports, Keane said (via Metro):

"I think Liverpool, I'd have them as favorites. Arsenal are second favorites with their goal difference. City, with their injuries and the strain of everything- the Champions League coming up (third favorites)."

"Every time I watch Liverpool, we look at one or two faults they might have, but they get so many chances every game, they're going to score lots of goals."

The north London outfit host Luton Town next in the league, while the Cityzens are home to Aston Villa on the same day (April 3). Klopp's men will be expected to take all three points from their upcoming league fixture against Sheffield United on Thursday (April 4).