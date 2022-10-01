Supercomputer predicts chances of Manchester United making it to the top 4 in the Premier Legaue this season

According to FiveThirtyEight, (via the Daily Star), Manchester United have only a 25 percent chance of finishing in the top-four in the Premier League this season.

A supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight has compiled data from the GitHub repositories of ESPN, Opta, and Engsoccerdata. However, their predicted results will certainly disappoint United fans.

The Red Devils endured a calamitous start to their league campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag this term. They suffered two defeats to kick off their campaign, including a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford.

Since then, they have undergone a resurgence, winning all four of their Premier League games. They also earned a convincing 3-1 home win against league leaders Arsenal.

United currently sit in fifth spot after picking up 12 points from their first six league games of the season.

Despite their recent form, the club are unlikely to get a Champions League place. To add to their misery, only Brighton & Hove Albion have a worse chance of getting a top-four finish at 24 percent.

Manchester United's chances of becoming the Premier League champions this season are even lesser. They have a mere one percent chance of getting their hands on the trophy.

Their city neighbors and next opponent, Manchester City have the highest chance of winning the league with a 66 percent probability. Liverpool have a 15 percent probability, whereas Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have a seven percent chance.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shared fitness update ahead of the Manchester derby

Manchester United are set to take on Manchester City at the Etihad next in the Premier League on October 2. Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in the league and are in second spot in the league table.

Erik ten Hag appeared in front of the press at the club's training ground in Carrington ahead of the game. The Dutch tactician provided fitness updates for his players, including the likes of Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial.

Here's what the 52-year-old said (via manutd.com):

"The situation is the following, Harry Maguire is injured and I think, for the rest, we have some doubts, with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group. So I am really happy with that situation, he's performing really well in training and makes a good impression."

He added:

"Marcus Rashford has returned to training, so I'm also happy with that. For the rest, maybe I think it's only the longer-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams. They are not available."

After facing City, Manchester United will face Omonia away in the UEFA Europa League on October 6.

