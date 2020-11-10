Supercomputer predicts final 2020-21 Premier League standings

If the predictions of a supercomputer are to be believed, Liverpool will retain their Premier League trophy at the end of this season. Following Jurgen Klopp's side's draw against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, talkSPORT’s supercomputer revealed that the Reds would successfully defend their title against City’s onslaught.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table after eight games. The Reds have won five and lost just one so far in the league, but are a point behind current leaders Leicester City. Jose Mourinho’s high-flying Tottenham Hotspur are third, while City, even though they have a game in hand are tenth in the league table.

Southampton and Aston Villa find themselves among the big boys, in fourth and sixth respectively, while Chelsea are currently fifth. Villa, however, have a game in hand and are three points off the Foxes at the top. While the Premier League table makes for an interesting read at the moment, the supercomputer has predicted the end of the season will be totally different.

Supercomputer predicts five Premier League sides will play in the Champions League next season

According to the supercomputer, Manchester City will be unsuccessful in their quest for the Premier League title and will have to be satisfied with a second-place finish behind the current champions. The top five will include Chelsea at third, followed by Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Surprisingly, the supercomputer has predicted that the Foxes will earn UEFA Champions League qualification, even after finishing fifth. That could happen if Leicester City manage to win the UEFA Europa League.

The supercomputer also predicts that Arsenal will end their campaign at sixth place and secure qualification for the Europa League. Everton are expected to finish seventh, ahead of Manchester United, who have been predicted to finish eighth at the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The Red Devils are currently 14th, albeit with a game in hand and convincingly defeated the Toffees on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure to guide Manchester United to the top of the Premier League table. However, if the supercomputer is to be believed, the Norwegian will not be successful in his endeavor.

The rest of the table has a familiar feel about it. Southampton and Aston Villa are expected to end on ninth and tenth respectively. Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Leeds United will make up 11th to 15th respectively, while Brighton and Sheffield United would finish 16th and 17th in the Premier League.

The supercomputer has predicted that newcomers Fulham and West Bromwich Albion will be relegated, along with Burnley.

What are the odds, fans will ask, that the supercomputer’s predictions come true? We have to wait and watch.