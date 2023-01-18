Supercomputer predicts final 2022-23 Premier League top 4 ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United clash

Arsenal are set to face Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday (January 15), and their fans will have good reason to be pleased. According to a simulation run by a supercomputer at BettingExpert, the Gunners look set to end their 2022-23 Premier League campaign as champions.

According to Sports Brief, the computer expects Arsenal to bag 87 points, six points better than their closest rivals Manchester City.

The Cityzens have been a potent force in recent Premier League seasons, winning four out of five previous Premier League titles. However, they are expected to falter behind Mikel Arteta's men and come in second place this season.

SPORTbible @sportbible 🗣 'Will Arsenal win the Premier League?'



Gary Neville: "No. I think Manchester City will win it and I think Manchester United will finish second." 🗣 'Will Arsenal win the Premier League?'Gary Neville: "No. I think Manchester City will win it and I think Manchester United will finish second." https://t.co/PqKwvAu7Ro

As per the supercomputer, the remaining UEFA Champions League slots will be filled by Manchester United in third and the impressive Newcastle United in fourth.

The Red Devils are predicted to secure an impressive 74 points and consign the Magpies to the final Champions League spot. Chelsea and Liverpool are predicted to miss out on Europe’s premier club competition entirely.

The Gunners are currently eight points ahead of Manchester City, who occupy second. This is partly thanks to Manchester United, who are coming in fresh off a victory over their crosstown rivals and reigning champions, City.

While football is famously hard to predict, the prediction does not seem to be wide off the mark given the performances of the teams listed.

Arsenal will hope to hold on to the top spot until the end of the season as they continue to look like champions with every passing game. Meanwhile, both Manchester clubs will hope to ruin the predictions by pushing to overtake Arteta's men.

Arsenal will need to be wary about disciplinary issues as they face Manchester United

When Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, they will have gotten to the halfway point of their Premier League campaign.

However, Arteta will have concerns about potential disciplinary suspensions, as Gabriel, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka could face an automatic one-match ban.

All three players have picked up four yellow cards so far and will need to avoid the referee's book for as long as possible. Other players with yellow cards include Ben White, Granit Xhaka, and Martin Odegaard, all with three each.

If they aren't careful about discipline when they face Manchester United, Arteta may have to deal with a selection situation in their upcoming league games.

