Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table amid thrilling title race between Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City

BETSiE, a supercomputer produced by Betting Expert, has predicted the final positions of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League table this season.

The Premier League title race is neck and neck as of now, with just two points separating the top three teams. The Reds currently lead the pack with City just a point behind them and the Gunners a further point behind. The race appears set to go down to the wire and the supercomputer has predicted the same.

BETSiE has predicted Arsenal to get over the line this time and win the league title after missing out on it last season (via The Sun). It has predicted the Gunners to finish with 86 points, level with Liverpool but ahead on goal difference. It has predicted the north London side to have a goal difference of 61 with the Reds getting to 52.

BETSiE has backed Manchester City to finish third after winning three titles in a row with around 84 points. It has backed Aston Villa to round off the top four with 70 points, beating Tottenham Hotspur to the fourth spot by four points.

Manchester United (57), Newcastle United (56), Chelsea (55), West Ham United (54) and Brighton & Hove Albion (53) will complete the top 10. Meanwhile, all three promoted sides Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United have been predicted to get relegated.

Liverpool and Manchester City set to face off amidst Premier League title race with Arsenal

The upcoming weekend will see one of the potentially title-deciding clashes in the Premier League as Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday, March 10.

The Reds have challenged City for the title multiple times over the years but succeeded just once in six years. However, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave in the summer, Liverpool will hope to end the German's nine-year reign on a high.

The Merseysiders currently sit at the top of the table and despite multiple injury issues, they've won their last six games across competitions. They managed a controversial 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest away in their last game. Liverpool will face Sparta Prague away in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday, March 7.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are on a 20-game unbeaten run. They beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 at home in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg to win 6-2 on aggregate.

Sunday's clash at Anfield is huge and City certainly wouldn't want to drop any points against Klopp's side.