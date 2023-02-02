Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after January transfer window with Chelsea set for harsh reality check

A supercomputer has predicted the Premier League table at the end of the season as Chelsea are tipped to miss out on European competition places.

The Blues broke the bank in the January transfer window, completing the permanent signings of seven players. David Datro Fofana, Andre Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, and Enzo Fernandez all joined the club. Fernandez was signed for a British transfer record fee of €121 million.

They also signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

BETSEI, a supercomputer of Bettingexpert, has now shared its prediction about how the league table will look at the end of the season. The Blues are tipped to finish in the eighth spot.

Arsenal are predicted to retain their status as the league leaders and be crowned champions at the end of the season. Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are expected to complete the top four in the mentioned order.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Brighton will finish fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively, according to the simulation. Southampton, Everton, and Bournemouth, meanwhile, will finish in the relegation zone, BETSIE predicted.

Chelsea are currently in 10th spot in the Premier League table with 29 points from 20 games. They will return to action on February 3, in a home clash against Fulham.

Graham Potter's side need to get their bearings together quickly enough if they are to secure a respectable position in the league by the end of the season.

When will Enzo Fernandez make his Chelsea debut?

While Chelsea have signed quite a few notable names in January, the hype around Enzo Fernandez is remarkably huge. Considering the club signed him from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of €121 million, the excitement is justified.

However, whether Fernandez will make his debut in the upcoming clash against Fulham remains to be seen. Graham Potter recently provided an update on the Argentine midfield sensation. He said (via Evening Standard):

"I've spoken to him, he's an impressive young man. My Spanish isn't great, and his English isn't great, so we needed a translator, but we will get there. I'm looking forward to working with him."

He further added:

"I found out when it's done and I'm very, very pleased because we've got a fantastic player and I'm very glad to be working with him."

Fernandez is expected to add a creative touch to Chelsea's midfield, something that the team have missed during the ongoing season.

