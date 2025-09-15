Supercomputer predicts where Manchester United will finish after derby loss as Red Devils backed to improve drastically

A supercomputer has backed Manchester United to improve their season drastically despite their harrowing 0-3 loss to arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, September 14. The Red Devils were thrashed by their opponents in a brutal display, but reports from The Sun suggest that they can improve a lot this season.

As per the report, an Aceodds supercomputer has predicted that United will finish the ongoing season in the eighth spot on the league table with 57 points and 16 wins. Currently, they have slumped to the 14th position of the standings, and it looks like a herculean task for Ruben Amorim's men to achieve. They ended last season 15th in the table.

Manchester United have got off to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season since 1992-93 after winning just one of their first four matches. It must be noted that in the said 1992-93 season, Sir Alex Ferguson led them to the Premier League title. Amorim, however, looks bereft of answers to the problems plaguing United.

Against City, they conceded a header from Phil Foden in just the 18th minute of the game after Jeremy Doku pushed past the United defense to create space. In the second half, striker Erling Haaland overpowered Luke Shaw and doubled City's lead in the 53rd minute with an exquisite final touch past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's outstretched arms.

15 minutes later, Haaland found himself with acres of space in the United half after Bernardo Silva released him with a through ball past Harry Maguire in their own. The Norwegian then ran Maguire to the ground, tempted Bayindir, and eventually scored by placing the ball wide of the Turk.

Manchester United had more possession than their opponents in the Manchester derby

At the end of the game, interestingly, Manchester United had 55% of the possession, but to no avail. They took just two shots on target throughout the game, in stark contrast to their opponents, who put six of their 13 shots on goal. The difference in quality in the respective final thirds of the two clubs was visible.

While Haaland thrived leading City's attack, United's newly signed striker Benjamin Sesko struggled to get past Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol's heavy marking. The Slovenian took just one shot in the game and created no chances whatsoever. His passing accuracy was at a woeful 54% while his xG statistic was worse at 0.03. Most embarrassing of all was the fact that Sesko took no touches inside City's box.

Amorim, who was appointed as Manchester United's head coach midway through last season after Erik ten Hag was dismissed, has a gigantic task on his hands. The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup, and do not participate in any European competitions this season.

This leaves just the Premier League and FA Cup for the Portuguese talisman to focus on.

