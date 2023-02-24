Supercomputer predicts all Premier League fixtures this weekend including Tottenham vs Chelsea and Leicester vs Arsenal

Arsenal's visit to Leicester City and Chelsea's blockbuster clash against Tottenham are some of the fixtures a supercomputer at data analytics company FiveThirtyEight has predicted the outcome for.

The Gunners will be looking to solidify their position at the top of the table, while the Blues will look to overcome their poor run of form.

With a sensational win over Aston Villa coupled with Manchester City being held by Nottingham Forest last week, Arsenal will be looking to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League. They will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium before the Cityzens travel to Bournemouth late on Saturday.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will look to get out of their slump with just two wins in their last 14. They will face Tottenham in a massive clash between the two London rivals. Spurs themselves are on an inconsistent run of form, winning three and losing two of their last five.

Manchester United and Newcastle United will have their fixtures for this week postponed against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, respectively, as they prepare to face each other in the Carabao Cup final.

This week's fixtures hold vital importance on both ends of the table, especially for the bottom three. Leeds United take on Southampton in a true relegation six-pointer, while Sean Dyche's Everton will look to make it three wins out of four against Aston Villa.

The supercomputer has used the attacking and defensive metrics of all teams and run thousands of simulations to obtain the probability of each result. Here are the results:

Match Home win Draw Away win Fulham v Wolves 45% 27% 27% Everton v Aston Villa 38% 27% 35% West Ham v Nottingham Forest 58% 25% 17% Leicester City v Arsenal 20% 21% 58% Leeds v Southampton 50% 25% 25% Bournemouth v Man City 8% 15% 77% Crystal Palace v Liverpool 20% 21% 58% Spurs v Chelsea 47% 25% 28%

Shakhtar Donetsk chief discloses why star left for Chelsea over Arsenal

Mykhailo Mudryk has endured a tough start at Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Darijo Srna insisted that Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is 'okay' at the club despite struggling to make an impact in his first few games.

The Ukrainian, who had an impactful 45 minutes against Liverpool, has since failed to make an impression after the Blues beat Arsenal to sign him in a deal that could be worth up to €100 million.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝 Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝

Speaking to the Football Ramble, Srna said:

"Don’t worry about Mykhailo Mudryk, you will enjoy watching him. His first game against Liverpool, this is 35 per cent of Mudryk, believe me."

He added:

"Chelsea is not in a good mood, they are not playing amazing football and don't have good results but they have a lot of players and need time."

