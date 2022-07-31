Supercomputer predicts the Premier League table for the 2022/23 season with Arsenal Chelsea and Tottenham battling it out for top 4

A supercomputer has envisaged where the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will finish in the Premier League table in the 2022-23 season.

Premier League clubs have been busy strengthening their squads ahead of the new season. They will now hope to reap the rewards of their efforts as they kick off the 2022-23 campaign next weekend.

Manchester United have tasked Erik ten Hag with bringing glory days back to Old Trafford this summer. They have also made three major additions to their ranks in the shape of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

However, the Red Devils will only manage a sixth-place finish, according to FiveThiryEight's supercomputer. They have been given 18% chance of securing Champions League qualification, but only have 1% chance of winning the league.

Arsenal have invested heavily in their squad ahead of the new season. They have splashed over £100 million on Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos as they look to return to the Champions League.

The supercomputer, though, has predicted the Gunners to finish fifth in the table with 61 points. Mikel Arteta's side have 28% chance of qualifying for the Champions League, but have been given just 2% chance of winning the title.

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for their first full season under Antonio Conte's management. The supercomputer has envisaged Spurs finishing fourth in the table, with 42% chance of earning Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have been tipped to come third in the title race with 72 points. Thomas Tuchel's side have been given 11% chance of winning the league and are expected to secure qualification to Europe's elite competition.

The supercomputer has predicted Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the title again. The Cityzens have 46% chance of being crowned champions, while Jurgen Klopp's side only have 30%.

Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in the first game of the Premier League season. They are scheduled to lock horns with Patrick Vieira's side at Selhurst Park on Friday (August 5) night.

Chelsea will face Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (August 6). Liverpool and Tottenham play against Fulham and Southampton, respectively, at home earlier that day.

Manchester United will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday (August 7). Reigning champions Manchester City will travel to West Ham United later that day.

