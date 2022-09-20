Supercomputer predicts Premier League top 6 for 2022-23 season as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham battle for UCL spot

A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester United will once again miss out on a UEFA Champions League place in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils finished sixth last term and started the current campaign in dreadful style as they lost their opening two games. However, they have won their previous four Premier League encounters as Erik ten Hag is beginning to enjoy life in English football.

According to data collected by FiveThirtyEight, Ten Hag's side will once again miss out on Champions League football. They predict another sixth-place finish for United in the Premier League.

The renowned website believes that the Red Devils will pick up 61 points this term, which would put them nine points off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

The data also states that United have a 25% chance of finishing in the top four, which is just 1% higher than Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ten Hag's men have also been ranked as the sixth favorites to win the Europa League, with a 5% chance of winning the competition.

Supercomputer predicts comfotable Premier League title win for Manchester City

The Cityzens are still unbeaten this season and have added the incredible Erling Haaland to their ranks. The 22-year-old has netted 13 goals in his previous eight games in all competitions. It looks unlikely that anyone is going to stop the Sky Blues this season.

City are currently second in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side have won four of their previous five Premier League titles and the computer has predicted another win for them this term. They have been given a 66% chance and are expected to pick up 87 points, 12 more than second-placed Liverpool.

The Reds have had their chances ranked at 15%, with Arsenal third on the list at 8%. Spurs are set to replicate last season's fourth-place with 69 points, which is five more than London rivals Chelsea.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest are the heavy favorites to finish bottom, with their chances of going down ranked at 68%. The newly-promoted side signed an extraordinary 21 players this summer, but have started the season in terrible style having lost five of their first seven games.

Fellow newboys Bournemouth are also predicted to be relegated this term, while Leicester City will apparently make up the final spot in the bottom three. Brendan Rodgers' men have picked up just one point in their first seven games and are leaking goals from all angles.

