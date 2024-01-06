Supercomputer predicts result of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the FA Cup 

A supercomputer from OLBG (via Mirror) has backed Arsenal as favorites to beat Liverpool at the Emirates in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, January 7.

The Merseysiders will be without their star man Mohamed Salah, who will join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations. Wataru Endo will also miss the fixture, joining Japan for the AFC Asian Cup. Arsenal, meanwhile, will miss Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan).

The aforementioned supercomputer has given Arsenal a 48% chance of winning the fixture, giving Liverpool a 30% chance. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season. Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute goal canceled out Gabriel Magalhaes' fourth-minute opener.

The supercomputer has also predicted the results of other FA Cup third-round clashes for the Premier League sides. It has backed Manchester City (97%) to comfortably beat Huddersfield Town (2%) at the Etihad.

Chelsea are 85% favorites to see off Preston North End at Stamford Bridge (7%). Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion (66%) are expected to beat Stoke City (17%) away. Aston Villa (65%) are backed to beat Middlesbrough (17%).

Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur have already qualified for the fourth round, respectively beating Rotherham and Burnley. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will face Everton and Brentford will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in respective replays after their draws.

Mikel Arteta calls on home support for Arsenal's clash against Liverpool

Arsenal manager has called upon the home fans at the Emirates to 'make it hostile' for Liverpool in their FA Cup clash on Sunday. He asked the fans to help the Gunners get past the Reds' challenge, saying (via Goal):

“Can we tweak it and make it even more hostile? I think we can. That’s the next step in my opinion. We have to be so grateful for what we’re achieving in our home ground. Sunday is going to be another big one."

Arsenal have already been eliminated from one cup competition, losing 3-1 at West Ham United in the EFL Cup Round of 16. Meanwhile, they were eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, losing 1-0 against eventual champions Manchester City.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have reached the EFL Cup semi-finals this season, where they will face Fulham over two legs. They were also eliminated in the FA Cup fourth round last season, losing 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion.