Supercomputer predicts result of Manchester United vs Liverpool and every other Premier League GW3 fixture 

A team of data experts at FiveThirtyEight has predicted how the matches in Premier League Game Week 3 will play out, including Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

Liverpool are backed to get their first win of the season against Manchester United as Jurgen Klopp's side make the trip to Old Trafford. Apart from that, Arsenal and Leicester city are predicted to beat Bournemouth and Southampton in their respective games.

Manchester City are stronger favorites to emerge triumphant as Pep Guardiola's side visit St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United. In fact, the Cityzens are the biggest favorites to pick up all three points with a 70% chance of winning their game.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to win their respective games against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea are favored to hand Leeds United their first defeat of the season as the teams clash next.

Manchester United and Liverpool search their first Premier League win of the campaign

Erik ten Hag searches his first win with the Red Devils

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils sit at the bottom of the table as they have lost both of their opening fixtures of the season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have collected only two points from their first two games. Jurgen Klopp's men are 12th in the league's standings at the moment.

United have received a massive boost after the club successfully completed the transfer of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian was instrumental in Los Blancos' success during his tenure in the Spanish capital as he managed to win five UEFA Champions League trophies with the club.

He is set to reunite with former Real Madrid players Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

Varane posted a warm welcome message as the World Cup winner looks forward to taking the field with Casemiro again.

That said, the Brazilian is not expected to be a part of the United side that will field in their next match. Erik ten Hag will hope his team can yield a positive result in their favor.

The Reds crushed United 5-0 in their last visit to Old Trafford. Manchester United need to avoid a result of the same sort as they have already conceded six goals in their opening two games of the league campaign so far.

