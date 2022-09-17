Supercomputer predicts results of Brentford vs Arsenal, Wolves vs Manchester City and every other Premier League GW 8 fixture

A supercomputer has predicted the results of every Premier League clash this weekend, including Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City and Brentford vs Arsenal.

According to The Yorkshire Post, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most likely outcome in every game of matchweek 8. The experts then simulated each encounter to produce their prediction for each fixture.

Manchester City will play the first game of the day as they take on struggling Wolves at Molineux. They will temporarily go top of the table if they win and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

All eyes will once again be on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 13 goals in eight appearances since his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City are strong favorites to pick up a win in the west Midlands, with the computer ranking their chances at 73%.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat against Manchester United when they take on Brentford. The Gunners lost the same fixture last season 2-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Arsenal are tipped to continue their excellent start to the campaign (five wins in six matches), having been given a 49% chance of taking three points back to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal currently lead the league table with Manchester City on the second spot.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over Emil Smith Rowe’s ongoing groin issue. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over Emil Smith Rowe’s ongoing groin issue. https://t.co/pyzr0gIRpM

Supercomputer predicts Tottenham Hotspur & Newcastle United victories as well

Elsewhere in the Premier League this weekend, unbeaten Tottenham take on bottom-placed club Leicester City at home. Brendan Rodgers' job is in danger at the King Power Stadium, while Spurs need to bounce back from their midweek loss in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte's men are highly fancied to pick up the win, with their chances ranked at 65%.

Newcastle United have won just one of their opening six games, but are favorites to beat newly-promoted Bournemouth at St. James' Park. The Cherries have improved since dismissing Scott Parker, but their opponents have been given a 62% probability to pick up a much-needed victory.

Everton's clash with West Ham on Sunday at Goodison Park appears to be the toughest to call. The Toffees, who are still looking for their first top-flight win of the season, are 37% likely to win, while the Hammers have been given a 36% chance.

Premier League @premierleague The Premier League pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's remarkable service and dedication to the nation and the world The Premier League pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's remarkable service and dedication to the nation and the world https://t.co/rU8gf86YP4

Manchester United vs Leeds United and Chelsea vs Liverpool have both been postponed. This is due to a lack of policing resources, which has been affected by the state funeral of former UK monarch Elizabeth II on Monday.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace has also been pushed back due to a rail strike in the area.

