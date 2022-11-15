Supercomputer predicts surprise finish for Arsenal and Chelsea with Manchester City part of Premier League title fight 

Bettingexpert's supercomputer has predicted that Arsenal will win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City, while Chelsea will finish in eighth place.

After simulating the season 100,000 times, the supercomputer has found that both the Cityzens and the Gunners have a 48.4 % chance of finishing at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the most likely scenario is that Mikel Arteta's side will pip Pep Guardiola's team by goal difference to win the league title.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI If you’re wondering just how good Arsenal have been so far this season, here you go… If you’re wondering just how good Arsenal have been so far this season, here you go… https://t.co/PyCAqVXzEQ

Arsenal are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with 37 points after 14 games.

Their chances of finishing first increased from 22% to 48.4% after the win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Guardiola's side suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Brentford on the same matchday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are expected to get an unimpressive eighth place finish. , According to the simulation, Graham Potter will finish behind his former club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK No matter how depressed I am about the results, we win together, draw together and lose together!!! Thank you @ChelseaFC we are one No matter how depressed I am about the results, we win together, draw together and lose together!!! Thank you @ChelseaFC we are one 💙 https://t.co/uA9gEgTSRM

The pressure is mounting on Potter after three consecutive defeats in the Premier League. However, Todd Boehly is willing to give the new manager time. Even if the Blues don't finish in the top four this season, Potter is likely to be given another season.

Potter was appointed by the west London club after Thomas Tuchel was sacked at the start of the season.

Click here to read about bettingexpert's Premier League predictions (via football.london).

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus not counting Chelsea out of the Premier League race

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Blues are currently in eighth place of the Premier League table and trail leaders Arsenal by 16 points. However, Gabriel Jesus is not ruling Chelsea out of the title race yet. The forward recently said (via The Mirror):

“We cannot look to others. We know Man City, obviously, I know them more than most people, but we have to do our job. We know the Premier League is not easy, it is the toughest league in the world. It is not only Man City, it is Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea. What can we do? Just focus on ourselves that is all.”

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes