Supercomputer predicts winner of 2022-23 Premier League season as Manchester United given just 15 per cent chance for Champions League qualification

A Supercomputer has picked Liverpool as the favorites to win the Premier League next season, while Manchester United got just a 15% chance of securing a top-four finish.

The Reds will be looking to avenge their second-place finish, behind Manchester City, next season. They were pipped to the league title by Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021-22 campaign.

City's remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the season secured the title with just a point separating themselves and Liverpool.

But Mirror Football's Supercomputer has predicted that they will miss out to Jurgen Klopp's men this time round.

The Cityzens have been given a 24% chance of retaining their title by the Supercomputer, while the Reds have a 71% chance of winning the league.

Both sit at 100% to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, having been boosted by the additions of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively.

Meanwhile, Arsenal sit as the third-most likely side to qualify for the Champions League with a percentage of 59.

The Gunners have signed FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and are on the verge of sealing a deal for City's Gabriel Jesus.

Their cross-city rivals Tottenham are next, with a 49% chance of a top-four finish. Spurs have lured Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, and Yves Bissouma to north London.

Chelsea, who finished third last season, currently have a 39% chance of qualifying for Europe's elite club competition.

Erik ten Hag is now at the helm at Manchester United and was expected to oversee a huge rebuild of his side, who finished sixth last season.

But the Red Devils are yet to sign any player and they are given an outside chance of 15% to break into the top four.

Manchester United are eager to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and SPORT reports that negotiations are advancing. Perhaps, once that move is secured, we will see more transfer activity from the Old Trafford side.

Manchester United need to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

It's a rarity to not see Ronaldo in the Champions League

Last season was one to forget for United as they finished the campaign with the worst points tally in their Premier League history (58).

The Red Devils also ended the season with a goal difference of 0, which is an astounding statistic for a club of United's standing.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to mend his stagnant Red Devils side and getting them to qualify for the Champions League is of huge importance. Not only from a financial perspective, but in other ways also, Europe's elite club competition aids sides.

However, players currently at Manchester United, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, expect to play in the tournament. There had been reports that Ronaldo could leave due to a lack of Champions League football when United finished sixth.

Whether the Portuguese great stays or not, United's fans would want a much better 2022-23 season.

