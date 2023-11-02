Superstar Real Madrid attacker signs new deal that will keep him at the club until 2028

Real Madrid have confirmed that Rodrygo Goes has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The statement from the club states that the Brazilian winger's new deal will run until the end of the 2027-28 season. His previous contract was due to expire in June 2025. An excerpt from the club statement reads:

"Real Madrid CF and Rodrygo have agreed to extend the player's contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2028."

Rodrygo's renewal comes just a few days after Vinicius Junior signed a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu which runs until 2027. Both players have a €1 billion release clause inserted into their respective new deals (h/t MadridUniversal).

Rodrygo joined Los Merengues from Santos in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €45 million. Since then, he has registered 39 goals and 33 assists in 179 senior games for the Madrid-based giants.

The 22-year-old can play anywhere across the frontline but is largely deployed on the right-hand side. After Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad, Carlo Ancelotti has even played the Brazilian in a two-man strike partnership on several occasions.

How is Rodrygo Goes performing for Real Madrid in the current season?

Rodrygo Goes has become a regular feature in Real Madrid's team this season, featuring in every game they have played so far.

In 14 appearances across competitions, Rodrygo has managed a paltry tally of two goals and one assist. He hasn't scored in La Liga since netting in the opening day 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao.

Despite the underwhelming return, Ancelotti has stuck with the Brazil international in his starting XI. Only two of his 14 appearances have come from the bench and he is one of only five outfield players to play 1,000+ minutes across competitions this term (h/t Transfermarkt).

Recent reports claimed that the former Santos player, threatened by the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe, could leave Real Madrid to become a star player elsewhere. But his new contract could indicate that he has no plans of leaving the capital-based club.

Given the 10-digit release clause, it is safe to say Real Madrid will have the final say over his future until the expiration of his contract.