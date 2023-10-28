“Support the team” – Pochettino reportedly shouts at fan after angry question aimed at Chelsea star 

Chelsea manager Maurico Pochettino reportedly shouted at a fan to support the team after the fan had a go at the Blues' misfiring striker Nicolas Jackson on Saturday (October 28).

It was a disappointing outing for Pochettino's men at Stamford Bridge, as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Brentford. Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo's second-half strikes condemned the Blues to their first defeat in five games across competitions.

Jackson, who arrived this summer on a £32 million transfer, continued his battles with another subdued outing. The 22-year-old has scored just thrice in nine games across competitions, including twice in seven outings in the league, where the Blues are tenth after 10 games.

Football writer Rahman Osman said that a frustrated fan told Jackson:

"Why don't you score a goal?"

Jackson responded with a finger-on-the-lip gesture to silence the fan. Moments later, Pochettino was said to have jumped to his player's defence, telling the fan;

"Support the team".

The Argentine had earlier said about Jackson (as per Sportbible):

“We knew Nicolas Jackson’s quality when we signed him, we saw that before. It is not that we ask him to run and press the ball. H is quality in the way he recovers the ball, but he also can finish.

“It is only a matter of time, once he settles into the Premier League, he will show it more. Nicolas Jackson has top quality. I have no doubt that he can become one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League.”

"It's difficult to accept the defeat" - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea were the better team for large swathes against Brentford, but the visitors left Stamford Bridge with all three points, thanks to Mauricio Pochettino's team's profligacy.

The Blues had 17 shots on target to Brentford's seven, who converted two of them, for only their third league win of the season. Earlier in the game, Nodi Madueke had hit the woodwork for the Blues.

Speaking to TNT Sports (as per BBC), Pochettino rued his team's wasteful finishing as they had the game under control. Admitting that his team needed to be clinical in the attacking third, the Argentine stated:

"It's difficult now to accept the defeat because after the first half we played really well, dominated and created chances. We had the control. I think Brentford didn't do what they planned and I think we were so, so good.

"But, of course, you need to score in the final third, and, then, be clinical. When that happens, you need some luck. It was difficult because we concede I think the first chance we conceded, and, then, it was tough because it was difficult to break down their defensive block."

Chelsea return to action in the EFL Cup on Wednesday at home to Blackburn Rovers.