Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has increased speculation about his future at the club while speaking at a pre-match press conference. When asked whether the Real Madrid squad could perform better without him, the Frenchman gave a surprising answer and simply responded:

"Sure, sure."

However, the 48-year old shied away from taking further questions regarding his immediate future at Real Madrid. Zidane said that this wasn't the ideal time or place to talk about next season as the current campaign is yet to end.

"We are going to play tomorrow, that's the important thing. We have time to talk about that. This is not the time. We must put all our energy into tomorrow's game. After 37 matchdays, we are not going to waste time talking about next year. We are only focusing on tomorrow's game," said Zidane.

Zidane: “It’s not the right time to talk about my future”. He’s gonna announce his final decision only after last match. ⚪️ #Real



Real position: Zidane will NOT be sacked. If he decides to continue, the club will be happy with him. If not, Max Allegri will be the main option. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

Zinedine Zidane thanks his Real Madrid squad for the successes he achieved

Zinedine Zidane stated that he appreciated the love and support he has received from his Real Madrid players. The Frenchman stated that his players saved him on the pitch by giving everything they have.

"I love my players very much. They have saved me on the pitch, in the sense that they have always given everything in every game. That they think that for me is very nice as a coach," said Zidane.

Zidane was also quick to state that if Real Madrid failed to win the La Liga title, the players could not be blamed. The 48-year old believes that the circumstances surrounding the season were not easy for his players.

"My players cannot be blamed for anything. Injuries, COVID, there have been many things. I am a winner and I don't like to lose. In my life, I fight and I give everything to win and the players also want to win," added Zidane.

🗣 "Real Madrid could be a better team without me"



Zidane is looking ahead to the last day of the season and beyond



👉 https://t.co/UejqtVhEOe pic.twitter.com/9JXheysE79 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 21, 2021

The tone in which Zinedine Zidane spoke in the pre-match press conference suggested that the Frenchman might leave at the end of the season. However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that even if Real Madrid fails to win La Liga, president Florentino Perez is unlikely to sack Zidane.

Perez, though, has reportedly already started scouting Zidane's replacement in the event of the Frenchman deciding to leave the club. Massimiliano Allegri is the favorite to take over from Zidane at Real Madrid, with club legend and Real Madrid's Castilla manager Raul also linked with the position.

Real Madrid are currently two points behind Atletico Madrid in the standings with one game to go. Los Blancos know that if they win against Villarreal and Atletico Madrid fail to beat Real Valladolid, they will be champions as they have a better head-to-head record against their cross-town rivals.