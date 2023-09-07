"Surely this is made up" - Former England cricketer Stuart Broad in disbelief as Chelsea's reported interest in ex-Liverpool star comes to light

Chelsea reportedly contacted Nottingham Forest to enquire about their forward Taiwo Awoniyi 48 hours before the summer transfer market deadline window shut down on Friday (September 1). Former English cricketer Stuart Broad has reacted to the news with utter disbelief.

Sportsbible reported the news via Instagram, saying that the Blues, in search of a new forward, wanted to sign the ex-Liverpool striker. The transfer eventually did not materialise, with the player going on to assist Forest's winner against the Blues on September 2.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors, handing Chelsea their second defeat of the season. Reacting to the news on the Instagram post, the recently retired Broad commented:

'Surely that is made up"

Taiwo Awoniyi has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award, having registered three goals in as many league games this season.

Chelsea struggling to score goals once again this season

Chelsea being linked to a forward towards the end of the summer transfer window makes sense in hindsight. The Blues ended up signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City in the closing stages of the window. Moreover, their performances haven't improved, as Blues continue to struggle in front of goal.

Chelsea have registered five goals in four league games this season, with three of them coming at home against newly promoted Luton Town. The Blues scored once against Liverpool and West Ham United and failed to get on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest.

They have two of their four league games, one at home. They have just four points after gameweek 4, with one win and one draw, and are already eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

The ghosts of last season appear not to have been banished at Stamford Bridge this season despite the club spending close to £450 million this summer. They have missed several big chances galore (12), ranking first in the division.

Nicolas Jackson, who showed glimpses of clinical frontline play in the pre-season, has accounted for a whopping six of them in the league this season.