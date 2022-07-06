"Surely Messi would have liked it" - Barcelona presidential candidate explains he planned Michael Jordan-style deal for 35-year-old star

Victor Font, who ran for the Barcelona presidency last year, has claimed the club could have kept Lionel Messi beyond last summer. He added that there was a plan to offer the Argentine a Michael Jordan-style contract if he had won the election.

Josep Bartomeu was replaced by Joao Laporta last year. However, Laporta failed to keep Messi at Nou Camp. The Catalan side could not afford to renew the forward's contract as he moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

While speaking with La Vanguardia, Font claimed that there were multiple ways to keep Messi at Barca. He said that there was a plan to offer the Argentine a Jordan-style contract and said

"Our plan to save Messi was different - reduce salary mass and losses the first year and propose a lifetime agreement. The other day I read that the Jordan brand developed at Nike has exceeded $5 billion in revenue this year. Jordan will charge $150m in one year, more than any current figure in the NBA and more than when he played."

He further explained:

"We went beyond conventional renovation. Surely Messi would have liked it because he strengthened his bond with Barca. Today it is urgent to re-establish that link."

Last week, while speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Font insisted that the club did not have to let go of their prized asset last summer.

"We could have renewed Messi's contract. The club had no plan for him, everything was improvised."

Font on Messi, Xavi and Barcelona under Laporta

Amid claims that Lionel Messi's contract had run the Catalan club into a financial crisis, Victor Font was quick to defend the Argentine. He claims that the forward brought in more than he earned and was quoted by SPORT saying:

"He's an asset to the club. I celebrate as much as anyone that the people running the club now coincide with what we thought."

Continuing to talk about Barcelona hiring Xavi as the manager, he said:

"We will see changes in the first game. I have spoken with him about football and it is a delight to listen to him. That's only happened to me with him and with Guardiola. It will be a more recognisable football."

Barcelona have signed Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen this summer, and are working on signing more players in the coming weeks.

