“Surely Ronaldo must have played his last game for Manchester United” – Jan Aage Fjortoft reacts to controversial interview from Portuguese superstar

Former Middlesbrough footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial comments about Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal international claimed the Red Devils have betrayed him in an explosive interview with TV personality Piers Morgan. He went as far as to say that he doesn't respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Fjortoft took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Ronaldo's comments. He thinks this should be the end of the Portuguese's association with Manchester United and the club will want to part ways with him.

"This will be a long Monday in the corridors of Carrington and Old Trafford. Surely CRonaldo must have played his last game for Manchester United," he tweeted.

The explosive comments came just hours after teenager Alejandro Garnacho gave United a last-gasp 2-1 victory in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break against Fulham.

At a time when the spotlight should be on the United youngster for his last-minute heroics, all the headlines have been hogged by the former Real Madrid attacker.

"Manchester United tried to force me out" - Cristiano Ronaldo

United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo also claimed in the interview that the club tried to force him out in the summer window. He was linked with a host of European clubs, including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, but eventually stayed put.

Cristiano Ronaldo to @PiersMorgan: "Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed".



Reports claimed the former Sporting winger was trying to find a Champions League club for himself but failed to do so. He has had to do with a bit-part role this season under Ten Hag, which seemingly hasn't gone down well with him.

"Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed.

"I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too," he said in the interview.

In 16 matches across competitions this season, the Portuguese has scored just three goals and provided two assists. He is now set to travel with the Portugal national team to Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

