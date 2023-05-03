“Surpassed Ronaldo’s EPL legacy”, “Better than Neymar and Messi” – Fans salute Erling Haaland as he makes history in 3-0 win over West Ham

Fans compared Erling Haaland with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the Norwegian created Premier League history by scoring 35 goals. The tally is the most by any player in a 38-game season. The Norwegian achieved the feet with his 70th-minute strike against West Ham United on Wednesday as Manchester won 3-0 at the Etihad.

Nathan Ake and Phil Foden were the other scorers for Pep Guardiola's side. The Cityzens returned atop the Premier League with the win. They have 79 points from 33 games and lead Arsenal by a point with a game in hand.

Haaland's achievement, though, was the main focal point of the win. He has now scored 51 goals across competitions in 45 games. The Norwegian created history in his first season in English football.

Fans lavished praise on the striker for his display. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Already surpassed Ronaldo’s EPL legacy."

Another added:

"HE IS BETTER THAN NEYMAR AND MESSI."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's 3-0 win against West Ham United:

Chuma Nnoli @ChumaNnoli @FabrizioRomano



No Erring with Erling. @ErlingHaaland It's remarkable how he's made the "most difficult" league in the world look so easy.No Erring with Erling. @FabrizioRomano @ErlingHaaland It's remarkable how he's made the "most difficult" league in the world look so easy.No Erring with Erling.

Streplic @Streplic @FabrizioRomano @ErlingHaaland Unreal achievement. Those who say "Tap in tap in" know nothing about this sport, he does his job perfectly and is one of the best goal scorers the game has seen @FabrizioRomano @ErlingHaaland Unreal achievement. Those who say "Tap in tap in" know nothing about this sport, he does his job perfectly and is one of the best goal scorers the game has seen 🔥👏

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Haaland has now scored the most goals in a single Premier League season, 35.



He’s now overtaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's tally set in 93/94 and 94/95 (both achieved their tally in a 42-game season).



@ErlingHaaland 🤯 Erling Haaland makes historyHaaland has now scored the most goals in a single Premier League season, 35.He’s now overtaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's tally set in 93/94 and 94/95 (both achieved their tally in a 42-game season). Erling Haaland makes history 👽🇳🇴Haaland has now scored the most goals in a single Premier League season, 35.He’s now overtaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's tally set in 93/94 and 94/95 (both achieved their tally in a 42-game season).@ErlingHaaland 🤯✨ https://t.co/KnZh8Vn6l1

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland being on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's level

Erling Haaland scored a spectacular bicycle kick when Manchester City beat Southampton on April 8. After the game, Guardiola compared the player with two of the greatest of the era.

The Norwegian seems to be a perfect heir to Ronaldo and Messi in terms of his consistency in front of the goal. Guardiola pointed out the fact (via The Guardian):

“It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass. The first half was not our best level, but he changed the game. As a top scorer, we lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but he is on that level.”

In his short career, the City No. 9 has already achieved incredible things. However, to reach the level of the two superstars, he needs to keep up the extraordinary form for many years.

Poll : 0 votes