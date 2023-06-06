Surprise Manchester United star beats 4 Manchester City players to become most accurate passer in the Premier League

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has beaten four Manchester City players to become the Premier League's most accurate passer this season.

According to data compiled by FBRef.com, via the club's official website, Lindelof recorded a 93.1% pass completion rate. 866 of his 930 passes from 20 league appearances found their target, earning him the title of the league's most accurate passer.

There is, of course, a minimum threshold that applies for players to make the overall list. For example, Facundo Pellestri recorded a 93.8% pass accuracy but it came from completing 15 of his 16 passes in four substitute Premier League appearances this season.

Lindelof beat Manuel Akanji and John Stones of Manchester City (both 93%) in the list. The next two players in the top five also hailed from Pep Guardiola's side - Ruben Dias (92.7%) and Rodri (91.2%).

Lindelof has fallen further down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax last summer. The Argentine is partnered by Raphael Varane in central defense, with Harry Maguire and the Swede serving as backup.

Injuries to both Varane and Martinez meant Lindelof was awarded respectable playing time towards the end of the season. He played every single minute of his team's final nine Premier League matches, which included a four-game winning run in the final two weeks of the league campaign.

It allowed Manchester United to shake off Liverpool and Newcastle United to finish third in the table with 75 points.

Victor Lindelof says Manchester United 'deserve' Champions League spot

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League to confirm their place in the top four on May 25.

Speaking after the game, Lindelof gave his views on what has gone differently for Manchester United this season. They finished sixth in the last campaign, missing out on the UEFA Champions League this term as a result.

The Swedish centre-back said to MUTV, via Manchester Evening News:

"We deserve this spot in the Champions League. I think I've been performing well and when I'm on the pitch, I just want to help my teammates to perform and to win the game. I think I've done that, so I'm pleased."

Lindelof was on the bench as his team won the EFL Cup in February. But he played 83 minutes in the Red Devils' 2-1 FA Cup final loss against Manchester City on June 3.

The former SL Benfica defender's performances haven't gone unnoticed. As per the Sun, via ManUtdNews.com. Manchester United want to discuss fresh terms with him over a new deal.

They also want to trigger a one-year extension in the 28-year-old's contract which will keep him at Manchester United until June 2025.

Poll : 0 votes