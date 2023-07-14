Suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood announces birth of child with partner Harriet Robson on social media

Mason Greenwood took to social media to announce the birth of his child with partner Harriet Robson. Greenwood posted images of the hands of all three members of the family.

The attacker went through some major controversy last year. Harriet Robson accused the player of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and alleged sexual assault.

He has been out of action since January last year as a result. Disturbing footage and sound clips of the incident also emerged on social media. Greenwood, however, has since been acquitted of all of his charges.

The Manchester United player recently shared an image of the newborn and captioned the image with the date of birth of his child, writing:

"11.07.23 🤍".

Mason Greenwood is likely to return to action this season. The youngster has been linked with a loan move away to the Serie A with Juventus and Atalanta being among the interested parties.

Simon Jordan recently provided a Mason Greenwood advice to Manchester United

Mason Greenwood, despite being eligible to play football professionally again, has remained away from the spotlight. Many think that the media interest and criticism could be too much for the 21-year-old to handle when he returns to action.

Simon Jordan thinks a loan move away from the Red Devils could take the spotlight away from Greenwood. It could also help the youngster get back on track in terms of his career. Jordan told talkSPORT:

"It's a way of giving the player an opportunity to play football and to take him out of the inevitable spotlight. The tragedy for this boy is that it has all played out in the public domain before he was given the opportunity to have any sort of anonymity, i.e before you are in a position to be charged with something and then when you are charged, then anonymity falls away."

He added:

"He was arrested, and we all got to hear the audio of some of the circumstances the allegations were built around. That's all fallen away, and we can question the motivations about why it has fallen away and how we got ourselves into this situation."

Jordan further said:

"We've got a boy who has put himself in a way of, I don’t think, the greatest of behaviours listening to those audio tapes, and I also don’t think the best of behaviours when he was away with England in Reykjavik. But we’ve got a very talented footballer. Often, in football, the talent supersedes the behaviour, and I’ve never been one to suggest that’s right."

Mason Greenwood remains a very talented player and one of the best graduates of Manchester United's youth academies in recent years. What happens in the future for the player remains to be seen.