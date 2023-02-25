Suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood set to become a father weeks after sexual assault case is dropped - Reports 

Suspended Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is set to become a father for the first time just weeks after charges of attempted rape and assault against him were dropped.

According to The Daily Mail, the England international and his family are looking forward to the arrival of their first child in the summer.

The news comes as Manchester United's female stars have aired concerns regarding the striker's potential return to the club.

Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault in October last year and has been suspended since January 2022.

The charges against the suspended Manchester United forward were dropped earlier this month, with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) citing a withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light.

Greenwood made his last appearance for the Red Devils on January 22, 2022, against West Ham United.

However, he still collects his £75,000-per-week salary as per his contract with the club, which is set to run until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The report claims that Greenwood is desperate to return to training as soon as possible in order to reignite his career.

However, Manchester United are conducting their own investigation and the men's senior side is said to be split over his potential return.

Meanwhile, female players at the club are against the idea of Greenwood returning as they share the Carrington base with the men. Natalie Burrell, the founder of Manchester United Women's Supporters' Club, told The Sun:

"United need to make a statement and letting him back would be the worst thing they could do. I don't want to see him training, in a kit, or coming out at Old Trafford again. And I'm confident they won't (let him)."

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire details how Erik ten Hag has changed the fortunes of the club

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has opened up on training under Erik ten Hag.

The Englishman has claimed the demands and ideas are different from what he has experienced so far in his career. Speaking to talkSPORT, Maguire claimed the new Manchester United manager has brought in new ideas and his philosophy has worked at the club. He said:

"His ideas are different to a lot of what we've been used to, I must say. He was a defender as well. This season, he has proven that it works and it has worked in the past as well. He has brought a philosophy and ideas on how he wants us to play. He'll probably tell you that there is still a lot of improvement that we need to do."

Maguire continued:

"He's so demanding in everything that he does and everything that he says. Whether it's on the training pitch or whether you're having a passing drill at the start and you miss a pass – he's on you straight away and that's the demands he sets. He wants high standards."

Ten Hag has not used Maguire in his starting XI often this season as he has used the defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The Dutchman has even used Luke Shaw as the centre-back while the former Leicester City man was available.

