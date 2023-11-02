"Swap them for a blindfold so you don’t have to watch this anymore" - Specsavers troll Manchester United with post after their loss to Newcastle

A British multinational optic retail chain Specsavers took a cheeky dig at Manchester United after their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday, November 1.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 against the Magpies at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday. Miguel Almiron gave the visitors the lead in the 28th minute after some excellent work from Tino Livramento.

Lewis Hall added another eight minutes later after a strike from just outside the box. Joe Willock then capitalised on a mistake from Sofyan Amrabat to wrap it up in the 60th minute.

After the game, Specsavers put up a hilarious post on X (formerly Twitter) for Manchester United fans, writing:

"Man Utd fans, if you bring your glasses to any of our stores tomorrow, we’ll swap them for a blindfold so you don’t have to watch this anymore."

Expand Tweet

Newcastle will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United, meanwhile, will be unable to defend their crown, losing to the side they beat in the final.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the 2022-23 season, losing eight of their first 15 games across competitions. They are eighth in the Premier League, eight points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

In the UEFA Champions League, Ten Hag's side are third, a point behind second-placed Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag's message to Manchester United fans after Newcastle defeat

The Red Devils have lost five of their first 10 Premier League games this season. Their performances across competitions have been poor, consistently being dominated, even in the games they have managed to win.

Manchester United fans are understandably disappointed with the players, manager, and the hierarchy as well. After their defeat against Newcastle, Erik ten Hag acknowledged the supporters and stressed the need for his side to increase their standards.

He said (via manutd.com):

"Thank you that you are behind us. In these difficult moments, you are still behind us. We don't deserve it in this moment because we are not giving top performances. We are trying. But trying is not good enough in top football. We know that. We have to do things better and we have to raise our standards."

Manchester United will next face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday, November 4. The Cottagers beat Ipswich Town 3-1 in their EFL Cup Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.