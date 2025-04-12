"Swap deal is not that far-fetched" - Liverpool urged to use Darwin Nunez to sign €100m Chelsea and Manchester United target by Didi Hamann

Football pundit Didi Hamann has backed Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens this summer amid reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. He believes that the Reds can lure the €100 million-rated Englishman by offering Darwin Nunez in a swap deal.
Speaking to Instant Casino, Hamann claimed that a swap deal including Nunez and Gittens would favor all parties involved. He thinks Gittens' reduced minutes under new manager Niko Kovac could push him to look for greener pastures. The former midfielder said (via Metro):
"One option that could work is Jamie Gittens and Darwin Nunez in a swap deal between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Gittens started the season on fire and was almost carrying the team for the first three months of the season. Since the new manager arrived he has found things a bit hard and not started many games, because the new manager is looking for the hardest workers. He needed time to adapt but came off the bench and scored on Saturday, hopefully he will have an impact in the Champions League. But I would say that Gittens and Nunez in a swap deal is not that far-fetched."
Liverpool are reportedly looking to offload Darwin Nunez this summer. Arne Slot is said to be keen on signing a forward to replace him. The Reds have so far been linked with Alexander Isak and Liam Delap.
Chelsea and Manchester United target backed for Premier League move by former Liverpool star
Former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel believes there is a good chance that Jamie Gittens will return to England this summer. The former Liverpool star claims that the Chelsea and Manchester United target is ready to make the switch and has backed him to join Arsenal.
He told Wette (via Metro):
"I think there’s a good chance we could see Jamie Gittens playing in the Premier League next season. They will have to sell some players this summer and Gittens is the player they’ll be able to sell for the most money – so a move would make sense for all parties. Given his qualities, he’ll be wanting to play in the Champions League next year which is why Arsenal will have a massive chance of signing him in the summer. He’d be a brilliant addition to Mikel Arteta’s team."
Jamie Gittens has scored eight goals in the Bundesliga this season and assisted thrice. He also has four goals in the UEFA Champions League in 13 matches for the German side this term.