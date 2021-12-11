“Swap with Rashford” – Manchester United fans demand club to ‘spend everything’ to fund ‘unreal’ transfer

Quite a few Manchester United fans have asked the club to go all guns blazing for a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Joao Felix joined Atletico from Benfica in a €126 million (£113 million) deal in July 2019. The fee is still the second-highest ever to be paid for a teenager in club football.

Since joining, the versatile Felix has scored 20 times and has 10 assists in 88 appearances across competitions. He has struggled to start regularly this season after signing Antoine Griezmann, with Simeone preferring to start the France international alongside Luis Suarez.

Felix’s reported availability has also resulted in interest from English clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United. The Portuguese's representatives are currently studying potential destinations, with a potential move looking well on the cards. A number of Manchester United fans were excited about the prospect. Here are some of the best reactions:

Manchester United have more pressing concerns despite being linked to the talented Joao Felix

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly asked the Manchester United board to add Joao Felix in the summer. However, there are other areas that arguably need reinforcements. Rangnick claimed that his preferred formations are based on the best players available to him.

The 4-2-2-2 system that he has opted for thus far leaves a tantalizing left number 10 spot for Paul Pogba. The manager chose to start Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes as his number 10s against Crystal Palace. However, Sancho is better suited to play as one of the front two, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Ronaldo picking himself, the likes of Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial are expected to compete for the remaining forward spot. Cavani has had issues with fitness and is expected to leave in the summer. Martial has been the one forward most United fans have run out of patience with.

In such a scenario, a talented Paul Pogba producing his best at the left number 10 position makes for a stacked offensive lineup. It also eliminates the potential need to sign another number 10 like Joao Felix.

Sancho and Rashford can be expected to vie for one of the forward spots beyond the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo will also need to be replaced at some point in time. Joao Felix is not a goalscorer. He is a creative midfielder who is at his best playing as an attacking number 10. Until a decision on Pogba's future is made, there are other positions that the club needs to look at.

Manchester United will be better off signing a defensive midfielder. Arguably, they will also need a central defender and a right back to let Rangnick build his team. A potential move for Joao Felix is, however, expected to result in the end of Pogba’s United career.

