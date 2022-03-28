Switzerland vs Kosovo prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

The international break rounds up this week and will see Switzerland host Kosovo at the Letzigrund on Tuesday in a friendly clash.

Switzerland have confirmed their place in the 2022 World Cup and have now begun their preparations towards the showpiece event. They faced England in a friendly on Saturday night, losing 2-1 after Breel Embolo had given them the lead in the first half.

The Swiss will now be looking to shake off their latest result and pick up the win when they return to home soil on Tuesday.

Kosovo brushed off their World Cup qualifying disappointments as they beat Burkina Faso in a friendly last week. After a horrid qualification run which saw them pick up just five points, Kosovo put out a five-star performance to pick up a 5-0 win over their African opponents.

The visitors will be looking to build on their latest result and test their mettle against one of Europe's powerhouses later this week.

Switzerland vs Kosovo Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the very first meeting between Switzerland and Kosovo. The two sides share close international relations and will be looking to put out an enjoyable showing on Tuesday.

Switzerland Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Kosovo Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Switzerland vs Kosovo Team News

Switzerland

Silvan Widmer came off injured against England last time out and is expected to miss Tuesday's game as a result. Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu should replace him in the starting XI.

Goalkeepers Yann Sommer and Philipp Kohn both missed out on the international break due to injuries, allowing an uncapped David von Ballmoos into the squad.

Injured: Silvan Widmer, Yan Sommer, Philipp Kohn

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kosovo

Amir Rrahmani and Valon Berisha both sat out the game against Burkina Faso and should return to the starting XI this week. The nation's top scorer Vedat Muriqi was also an unused substitute last week and will be looking to return from the start on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Kosovo Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Kevin Mbabu, Fabian Frei, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samir Ujkani; Mergim Vojvoda, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Lirim Kastrati; Valon Berisha, Ibrahim Dresevic, Toni Domgjoni; Milot Rashica, Adon Zhegrova, Vedat Muriqi

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Switzerland vs Kosovo Prediction

Switzerland's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They have not lost a home game since 2020 and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage come Tuesday.

Kosovo's victory over Burkina Faso ended a six-game winless streak in which they scored just three goals. They sit 95 places behind their midweek hosts in the FIFA rankings and could see defeat on Tuesday.

Prediction: Switzerland 3-1 Kosovo

Edited by Peter P