"Symbol of believing in oneself, regardless of size or circumstances" - Lionel Messi promotes new merch on Instagram

Lionel Messi has promoted a new range of T-shirts that his clothing brand The Messi Store have released on his Instagram account.

The Argentine icon is seen wearing three different shirts, featuring a collection of images and his nickname 'La Pulga'. The three tops are all grey and one features different stages of his footballing career.

Messi, 35, posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption:

"The ‘La Pulga’ tee shirt is a symbol of believing in oneself, regardless of size or circumstances. Anyone can use their perceived weaknesses to their advantage, turning them into their greatest strengths‼️"

Fans that want to pick up any of the new T-shirts released by Messi's clothing brand can visit The Messi Store's official website. Argentine fans will likely be eager to get their hands on them.

Lionel Messi styled and profiled at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year, winning the competition with Argentina for the first time in his career. He scored seven goals and provided three assists also picking up the Golden Ball award.

The legendary forward also won the Ligue 1 title in scintillating fashion with PSG. He bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. Messi is off to America this summer after joining Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract. You may just see a fair few of his new T-shirts in the DRV PNK Stadium in the MLS next season.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola reacts to his move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has joined the Herons on a two-year deal with the option of a further year. He is set to be paid between $50 million and $60 million per year, according to Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas.

It brings Messi's dominant era in Europe to a close as he takes to the United States in the biggest transfer in MLS history. Many were somewhat surprised by his decision to head to DRV PNK Stadium. He turned down a return to Barcelona and a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal in the process.

However, if his former Barca manager Pep Guardiola understands the move from a monetary aspect. The Manchester City boss is confident the Argentine legend will do well, saying (via GOAL):

“I am out of this situation, you know more about it than I do. If in the end Leo decides to go to the United States, I am sure he will do well and that is the best decision for him. I ignore the inner gossip. And the money over there is very good, I won't comment about it.”

Mas has stated that he expects Lionel Messi to make his debut for the Herons against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup game on July 21. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner can be expected to be handed a grand welcome.

