"They've been so good the whole season" - Martin Odegaard lavishes praise on two Arsenal players

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has lauded the Gunners' centre-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba for their consistent performances in the ongoing season.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, the Norwegian midfielder highlighted how Magalhaes and Saliba had been performing exceptionally well. Odegaard also acknowledged that their partnership has played a crucial role in the team's rise over the last couple of seasons. He said:

"They're massive, they've been so good the whole season how they defend their box, how they fight and win the duels and all these things. It's unbelievable. It's something we do as a whole team. We defend together, and we attack together. But, yeah, they have been amazing."

In 29 appearances, William Saliba has managed to keep 12 clean sheets this season, the highest by any player in English top-tier football. Moreover, Gabriel Magalhaes is in the second spot with 10 clean sheets. Mikel Arteta's men have also conceded the fewest (23) and scored the most (70) goals in the ongoing season.

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League with 65 points in 29 matches, two points behind table-toppers Liverpool (67). Next up, Arsenal will host Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium on April 4 (Wednesday).

Arsenal to sign 29-year-old German midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window as a priority: Reports

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have reportedly made Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich a priority in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Football Transfers.

According to the aforementioned report, the Gunners tried to contact Bayern Munich regarding the future of the German midfielder. However, the Bundesliga giants are not ready to accept any offer before the end of the season. Kimmich's preferred position is at defensive midfield, but he has also played as a full-back in the past few seasons for Bayern and Germany.

Moreover, the German midfielder's contract with Bayern is set to expire in the summer of 2025. This season, Kimmich has made 32 appearances for the Bavarians, bagging one goal and eight assists across all competitions. Apart from Kimmich, Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, who is said to have a release clause of €40 million.

