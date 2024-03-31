"Tactical chaos as usual",  "Rodrygo should always start" - Fans react as Real Madrid move closer to La Liga title with win vs Athletic Club

Rodrygo was at the double as Real Madrid beat Athletic Club 2-0 tonight (March 31) to move eight points clear of La Liga title rivals Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side made a superb start to the game and Rodrygo gave them the lead in the 8th minute. The Brazilian winger conjured up a moment of brilliance as he broke free of Athletic defenders to the edge of the box before curling into the top corner.

Real Madrid could have been further in front when Federico Valverde tried his luck with a fierce volley. The Uruguayan's 39th-minute effort was denied by the visitors' Spanish goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

Aurelien Tchouameni went close five minutes later when he met Toni Kroos' corner. The French midfielder's header just sailed past Agirrezebala's post as Ancelotti's men searched for a second.

It was much of the same in the second half with Athletic struggling to show any sort of threat. The hosts looked likely to double their lead and Brahim Diaz went desperately close in the 48th minute.

Diaz was picked out well by man-of-the-match Rodrygo and he unleashed a low-driven shot toward goal. It beat Agirrezebala but struck the post much to the Moroccan attacker's frustrations.

Rodrygo appealed for a penalty in the 59th minute after he was sent tumbling in the away boss. Referee Alberola Rojas waved away his protests and offside was given instead.

However, the Brazil international got his and Real Madrid's second of the game in the 73rd minute. Jude Bellingham sent an astute ball into his teammate's path and he made no mistake finding the bottom corner.

It was a job well done for Ancelotti's side who are closing in on La Liga glory. They moved eight points ahead of reigning champions Barcelona who look set to be dethroned.

One fan advised Ancelotti to start tonight's matchwinner in his preferred position:

"Rodrygo should always start on the left or we riot."

However, another fan wasn't too impressed by Los Merengues' performance collectively:

"Not convincing 9 days ahead of (Manchester) City game. A tactical chaos as usual."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) to Real Madrid's win against Athletic:

Rodrygo hints at Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is expected to join this summer.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be a Real Madrid player come next season. The French superstar is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer and looks to be Bernabeu-bound.

Reports claim Mbappe, 25, has agreed on a five-year contract with Madrid. He's long been linked with Ancelotti's side and looks to be finally wearing Los Merengues colors next season.

However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner's arrival could come at a cost for several forwards at the Bernabeu. That includes Rodrygo who is usually a starter alongside Vinicius Junior and Bellingham in attack.

Rodrygo was asked about Mbappe's impending move to the Spanish capital. He insisted it would be up to Ancelotti regarding finding a place for the Frenchman in his side (via Madrid Xtra):

"Where would Mbappe play? We're only thinking about ending the season well. It will be a problem for the coach next season."

Mbappe has lit up Ligue 1 football during his time at PSG. He's registered 250 goals and 106 assists in 297 games for the Parisians, winning the Ligue 1 Golden Boot five times.