“Tactically he is very good" - PL star heaps praises on Chelsea bound Enzo Maresca, says he has similarities with Man City boss Guardiola

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira has compared Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca to Pep Guardiola. The Premier League star claims the manager is good tactically, but his way of setting up the team is complex.

Speaking to MARCA, Pereira stated that Maresca likes his side to have the majority of the possession and likes to play from the back. He added that the manager makes it easy for the players to understand his tactics and said:

"I like that he is direct. He maintains the mentality of a player and says things as they are. He takes great care of those who play the least and that is important."

Trending

"Tactically he is very good, the best coach I've had. His way of playing is complex… but the way he explains it makes it seem easy. We all know what we have to do… and what the rest is going to do. He has things like Pep (Guardiola). He wants to have possession; he looks to come out from behind."

Enzo Maresca has reportedly been chosen as the next Chelsea manager. The Blues are handing him a 5-year deal as per a report in The Athletic.

Pundit believes Chelsea are making a mistake by hiring Enzo Maresca

Stan Collymore has warned Chelsea that they are making a mistake by hiring Enzo Maresca. The pundit claims that the players at Stamford Bridge are too young and fickle, so they will not do well in the manager's system.

He added in his CaughtOffside column that the Blues will be hunting for their next manager by November or December and wrote:

"I would be absolutely astounded if, when we get to Christmas, there aren't rumblings about Maresca's position already being under threat because it's a young, fickle, rookie group. For me, it's an underwhelming appointment. The club should have stuck with Poch (Mauricio Pochettino), and I get the feeling that come November/December time, we'll be having another conversation about Chelsea changing their manager again."

The Blues parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the 2023/24 season. The club conducted an internal review just hours after the final match of the season and decided it was ideal to get a new manager in.