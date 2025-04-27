"Take a bow after that performance", "Best I've seen him" - Fans hail Manchester City star after win against Forest in FA Cup SF

Fans hailed the performance of midfielder Mateo Kovacic in Manchester City's 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 27). The Croat provided the assist for City's opener.

Ad

It took just two minutes for Pep Guardiola's side to open the scoring at the Wembley, with Kovavic setting up Rico Lewis to open the scoring. Shortly after the restart, Omar Marmoush's corner was headed home by Josko Gvardiol to confirm the win for the Cityzens.

On a day City relinquished their four-year Premier League stranglehold, Kovavic's impressive performance gave fans something to cheer about as they reached a third straight FA Cup final. Apart from the assist, he had a 94% pass accuracy, won seven ground duels, created two chances and made 10 recoveries in an all-round performance.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Take a bow Kovacic after that performance," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"KOVAVIC YOURE THE MAN," chimed in another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one hailing the Croat:

"Kovavic today? Wow, best I've seen him, continue please"

"Have been a big critic of Kovacic over this season, but today he was phenomenal. Bossed the midfield. Uncs fc," one added.

Another fan wrote:

"Kovavic I stood up and applauded, what a performance, man!"

City take on Crystal Palace - who beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the other semi-final - in the May 17 final as they chase an eighth FA Cup title and second in three years.

Ad

"Three finals in a row ... not bad": Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his side's impressive start to their FA Cup semi-final against Forest. Playing a seventh straight semi-final, Guardiola's side reached a fourth final.

Ad

Having beaten Manchester United in the 2023 final and losing to the same opponents last year, Guardiola's side are back in the title match of the cup competition.

"It was a good start. The way we played we did not allow them to make much transitions where they are so dangerous. They also did not arrive much in the final third with the crosses with Wood and so on.

Ad

"Seven semi finals in a row and three finals in a row years...Not bad! ....We are in the final, so if you said three years ago you would reach three FA Cup finals in a row, come on. It's amazing."

City have little time to dwell on the win, as they look to win their last four Premier League games and seal a UEFA Champions League return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More