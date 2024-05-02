"Take a bow", "What a beast we have" - Fans hail Chelsea star for his 'monsterclass' performance in 2-0 win over Tottenham

Chelsea fans hailed Moises Caicedo on X after his exceptional outing in their 2-0 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 2.

Trevoh Chalobah gave the Blues the lead in the 24th minute with a towering header from Conor Gallagher's free-kick. Cristian Romero failed to level the scores towards the end of the first half, missing the target from inside the six-yard box.

Tottenham were made to rue their missed chances after Nicolas Jackson scored Chelsea's second of the night in the 72nd minute from a rebound. Mauricio Pochettino's men have leapfrogged West Ham United to eighth in the table with 51 points from 34 games.

Fans praised Caicedo for his performance. Despite having a tough start to the season due to a drop in form, the Ecuador international controlled the midfield with ease, winning 10 duels, making five recoveries, and two blocks.

One fan posted:

"Moises Caicedo, WOW take a bow"

Another fan wrote:

"What a Beast we have. Moises Caicedo you are something my man......"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Caicedo is absolutely incredible", one fan said

"Moises Caicedo is an absolute joke of a footballer btw. Will never get the credit he deserves because of his price tag but today and Villa he was undeniably world class. No PL midfielder has played as well in consecutive games as Caicedo has just done", one fan stated

"Back to back banger performance from Caicedo....WORTH EVERY PENNY", one fan exclaimed

"I can’t believe people were labeling Moises Caicedo as a “flop.” Genuinely, one of the best players in the Premier League this season. As a Chelsea fan, I am BEYOND thankful", one fan wrote

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Who was the Player of the Match?

While Moises Caicedo may have won over Chelsea fans with his performance against Spurs, let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was:

As per FotMob, Marc Cucurella was the POTM, earning the joint-highest match rating of any player on the pitch (8.0). The 25-year-old full-back won all nine of his duels, made five recoveries, two interceptions, and two clearances.

Cucurella has largely struggled to impress in his 23 games across all competitions this season but looked much better against Spurs playing in an inverted role. Chelsea will be back in action against West Ham on Sunday, May 5.