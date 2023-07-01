“Take care my brother”, “So many great memories” – Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham react to Chelsea star leaving club

Former Chelsea forwards Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham have reacted to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's departure from the club.

The English midfielder became the latest player to depart the west London giants in a summer of change at Stamford Bridge. Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante are some of the names that have already bid adieu to Chelsea fans.

Mason Mount has already agreed to join Manchester United after the Red Devils' succeeded with a £60 million (with add-ons) bid. Loftus-Cheek, meanwhile, has followed in the footsteps of Oliver Giroud and Fikayo Tomori (both moving to Milan in 2021) to swap Chelsea for I Rossoneri.

The Italian giants have officially announced the 27-year-old's arrival at San Siro, where he has signed a four-year deal. Following his £15 million move to Italy, the midfielder penned an emotional message to the Blues faithful on Instagram (h/t @rlc).

Havertz and Abraham were among a plethora of current and former Chelsea players to pass on their best wishes to Loftus-Cheek. The Germany international commented (h/t TheChelseaChronicle):

"Take care my brother"

Abraham, who left Chelsea to join AS Roma in 2021, added:

"So many great memories. Good luck brother."

Abraham and Loftus-Cheek came through the Cobham academy together after joining the club in 2004. Havertz, meanwhile, played 56 times alongside the English midfielder in their three seasons together in west London.

The former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker joined Arsenal for a reported fee of £65 million last month. Loftus-Cheek leaves Chelsea after spending 19 years on their books, registering 13 goals and 18 assists in 155 senior games.

Pundit believes Chelsea could make one of the signings of the summer

Former Blues striker Tony Cascarino has urged Chelsea to get a deal over the line for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti (h/t TheChelseaChronicle), the two clubs have agreed on a £75 million fixed fee. They are now working to decide on the add-ons on top of it.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Cascarino opined:

"Caicedo fits the bill. He allows Enzo Fernandez to play higher up the pitch, which I think is best suited. It’s the [Claude] Makelele role, it’s the [N’Golo] Kante role that he can do.

"He’s such a great athlete. He gets around the pitch, robs the ball off the opposition all the time, and he sets the play up. I think it will be one of the best signings of the summer if they can get that one over the line."

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has registered two goals and three assists in 53 games for the Seagulls since signing for them in the winter of 2021.

