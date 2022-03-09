"Take a different approach" - Gus Poyet explains what Manchester United must do after appointing new permanent manager

Former Premier League manager Gus Poyet has stressed the need for Manchester United to allow their next manager to slowly build his own team.

The Red Devils have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They are expected to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick with a new boss ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🗣 #MUFC



“He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles”. Manchester United director John Murtough: “We’re now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer”.“He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles”. Manchester United director John Murtough: “We’re now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer”. 🔴🗣 #MUFC“He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles”.

Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are reportedly in the running for the managerial role at Manchester United. According to ESPN, Sir Alex Ferguson has also suggested Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti as a potential option.

Regardless of who Manchester United's new manager is, Poyet has urged the club to allow the coach to do his job after taking the reins. The Uruguayan believes the Red Devils should back their new boss even if he can only manage a sixth-placed finish in his first season. He told Ladbrokes [via the Manchester Evening News]:

"The club needs to think a little deeper and take a different approach and communicate better with the fans. Whoever comes in next, the board has to explain to its supporters what their intentions are. Send a message to the fans and create something thinking about the next, say three seasons. Pick a coach, and let him do his job."

"Let him finish sixth in his first season if he has to, then let him take a few players out and slowly build his own team. The problem is that people are living with this image of Manchester United from the Sir Alex Ferguson days; that they must win. But they are far, far away from that. We're talking there about a team from almost ten years ago."

It remains to be seen who will take charge of the Old Trafford outfit ahead of the 2022-23 season. Rangnick, on the other hand, will move to a consultancy role at the club at the end of the season.

Manchester United add Premier League coach to managerial shortlist

According to reports, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is also under consideration at Old Trafford. Manchester United are said to have been impressed with the Austrian's work at the St. Mary's.

chris chittock @frankofarrell I said jokingly a couple of weeks ago I wouldn’t be surprised given his previous close relationship with Rangnick if our next Manager was Ralph Hassenhuttl.

As each day passes I’m beginning think I might be on to something

Please don’t shoot the messenger I said jokingly a couple of weeks ago I wouldn’t be surprised given his previous close relationship with Rangnick if our next Manager was Ralph Hassenhuttl.As each day passes I’m beginning think I might be on to something Please don’t shoot the messenger

Hasenhuttl has a contract with Southampton until the end of the 2023-23 season. However, he could be tempted by the prospect of taking charge of the Premier League giants if they come calling.

Ralf Rangnick reportedly has a good relationship with Hasenhuttl. The German could thus play a key role in luring the Southampton boss to Old Trafford.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer