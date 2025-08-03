  • home icon
  "Take the L" - MLS account appears to aim dig at Nexaca star who mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration in loss to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

"Take the L" - MLS account appears to aim dig at Nexaca star who mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration in loss to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Aug 03, 2025 05:47 GMT
MLS account appears to aim dig at Nexaca star who mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration
MLS account appears to aim dig at Nexaca star who mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

MLS' official X handle appeared to take a swipe at Nexaca star Ricardo Monreal, who mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The Herons beat Liga MX side Club Nexaca 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Leagues Cup.

The two sides came up with a nail-biting thriller with Inter Miami's Telasco Segovia scoring the opener in the 12th minute. Tomas Badaloni scored in the 33rd minute for Club Nexaca to equalise the game.

Ricardo Monreal scored in the 81st minute to give his side 2-1 lead and mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic siuuu celebration. However, Jordi Alba scored a 92nd-minute equaliser to take the game to penalties.

Inter Miami scored each of their five penalties while Tomas Badaloni missed his spot kick. Even though Ricardo Monreal scored, the Mexico international saw his side lose the shootout.

MLS' official X handle took a swipe at the 24-year-old, who mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration, following the game, which read:

"take the L"
Lionel Messi started the game for the Herons but had to be substituted in the 11th minute with an apparent hamstring injury. Javier Mascherano's side did pretty well without their talisman, with particularly new signing Rodrigo De Paul catching the eye. Lionel Messi has been exceptional for Inter Miami this season having scored 24 goals and provided ten assists in 31 appearances this season.

When Real Madrid legend Raul picked his favorite between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Madrid icon Raul once named Lionel Messi the greatest footballer ever ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard is regarded as one of Los Blancos' best players ever and also played alongside Ronaldo for a season.

However, when he was asked to name the best footballer of all time, he named Barcelona icon Lionel Messi ahead of Ronaldo. He said in 2015, via Four Four Two:

"I was lucky enough to play with Zidane, Ronaldo, Figo, Cristiano... but Messi is different. He makes everything look so easy, so effortless – even the impossible. When you watch him play, it's almost as though you are watching him in the street playing with his mates."
However, in 2014, the former Spanish striker hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best ever. He said, via SI:

"I think now he [Cristiano] is at the top, and if continues the same way, he could be the best of all time. I think Cristiano and Lionel Messi are two of the best players in the history of the game. Are they better than Pele or Diego Maradona? They are at the top, but I think it is difficult in football to say who is first or second or third. But if Cristiano continues for five years..."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have etched their names as two of the greatest players of all time. They have won 13 Ballon d'Ors between them with Ronaldo winning five and Messi winning eight.

Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.

Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.

Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world.

