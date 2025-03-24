“Take your pants down a bit more” - Barcelona star sends message to Lamine Yamal after viral Instagram post following win over Netherlands

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has made a sarcastic comment about Rafael van der Vaart's criticism of Lamine Yamal after Spain's UEFA Nations League win over the Netherlands on Sunday (March 23).

La Roja faced the Dutch in the first leg of the quarter-finals last week (March 20). Spain drew 2-2 against Ronald Koeman's side, with Nico Williams and Mikel Merino getting on the scoresheet.

Lamine Yamal struggled to make a major impact on the game as he was largely kept at bay by Netherlands left-back Jorrel Hato. His display was criticized by Netherlands legend Rafael van der Vaart, who accused the 17-year-old of slacking off and wearing his 'pants a little lower'.

Spain's second leg against the Dutch ended in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes of action, with Mikel Oyarzabal bagging a brace for La Roja and Memphis Depay and Ian Maatsen scoring one goal each.

Lamine Yamal then found the back of the net in the first period of extra time before Xavi Simons equalized shortly after. Spain went on to win 5-4 on penalties, although Yamal failed to convert his spot-kick.

After the win, the Barcelona winger took to social media to celebrate while hitting back at Van der Vaart. His post on Instagram included a caption that read:

"Pants down, a goal, missed penalty AND IN THE SEMIFINALS HEHEHEHE GO SPAIN! 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸"

Yamal's Barcelona teammate, Ferran Torres, commented:

"Take [your pants] down a bit more."

Spain will face France in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals on June 5.

"Still not good enough" - Barcelona star offers thoughts on comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong insists that Lamine Yamal must not be compared with Lionel Messi. The Dutchman believes no other player can emulate Messi on the pitch.

Yamal's stellar rise to fame has caught the attention of the footballing world. After earning his Barcelona debut at just 15 years of age and breaking multiple records in the process, the La Masia academy graduate continues to shine for both club and country.

Given the similarities with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's career trajectory when he was Yamal's age, many believe the 17-year-old could be the second coming of Messi.

However, De Jong has shut down these comparisons, insisting that Yamal is 'still not good enough'. He said (via GOAL):

"I don't think you should compare him with Messi because I think that every footballer you compare with Messi is, still not good enough. I don't think there will be another one like Messi."

