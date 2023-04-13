"Take it personally" - Rio Ferdinand sends message to Chelsea star who really struggled against Real Madrid

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Chelsea defender Reece James to learn from the mistakes he committed in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid. Ferdinand advised James to put his performance under the microscope and show the world his quality in the return leg.

Real Madrid inflicted a 2-0 defeat upon Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday night (April 12). Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio on either side of halftime propelled the Whites to a rather straightforward win.

James was one of Chelsea’s most disappointing performers in Madrid, getting outclassed by Real Madrid’s jet-heeled winger Vinicius Junior time and time again. Ferdinand advised James to take the humiliation personally so that he could work on his shortcomings and come good in the second leg next week.

͏ Mohamed ✆ @RMreports Rio Ferdinand: "Reece James must go home and review his performance again, where were the mistakes defensively.. The defender must review himself because he will face the same team again next week." #UCL Rio Ferdinand: "Reece James must go home and review his performance again, where were the mistakes defensively.. The defender must review himself because he will face the same team again next week." #UCL https://t.co/QUopL7x4pi

Speaking to BT Sport, Ferdinand said:

“The important thing is he has to take that personally. As a defender there’s pride and you know everyone is watching.

“There’s millions watching, let alone in this stadium. You go home and you analyse your performance. You get in there with the analysts and say give me my clips I want to see exactly what happened, where did I see the points where I got it wrong today?”

He continued:

“What was my approach? Did I soften my knees on my approach, was I going in too upright, was I going in too quick and not putting the brakes on?

“Go through it with a fine tooth comb. Then it’s about me vs you next week, gaffer make sure I’m one vs one with him and I’m going to prove to the world I can deal with people at this level because that’s what it’s about.”

The right-wingback lost seven of 10 ground duels, was dribbled past thrice, was dispossessed on a couple of occasions, and failed to create any chances on Wednesday.

Vinicius Junior was Real Madrid’s most influential player against Chelsea

Vinicius Junior was not on the scoresheet against Chelsea on Wednesday, but he was heavily involved in both of Real Madrid’s goals. In the 21st minute, he delightfully brought down Dani Carvajal’s lobbed pass into the box before attempting to poke it past Kepa Arrizabalaga. The keeper made the save only for Benzema to tap home the rebound.

In the 74th minute, Real Madrid took a short corner and Vinicius Junior managed to engineer a bit of room to play a pass to Asensio on the edge of the box. The Spaniard hit the ball first time to find the back of the net.

SrNaninho @SrNaninho



22 goles y 17 asistencias



- Máximo regateador de la Liga: 86 regates

- Máximo regateador de la Champions League: 60 regates realizados.

- Máximo asistente de la Champions League: 5 asistencias.



El… Vinicius Junior en esta temporada (Real Madrid + Brasil) a 12 de abril:22goles y 17asistencias- Máximo regateador de la Liga: 86 regates- Máximo regateador de la Champions League: 60 regates realizados.- Máximo asistente de la Champions League: 5 asistencias.El… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Vinicius Junior en esta temporada (Real Madrid + Brasil) a 12 de abril: 👉22⚽️goles y 17🅰️asistencias- Máximo regateador de la Liga: 86 regates- Máximo regateador de la Champions League: 60 regates realizados.- Máximo asistente de la Champions League: 5 asistencias.El… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m4Ge9IAujW

Against Chelsea, Vinicius Junior created four chances, completed four dribbles, won eight of 13 ground duels, made three recoveries, and committed two fouls. The Brazilian left-winger was chosen as the Player of the Match for his scintillating display.

