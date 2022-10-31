"Take a well-deserved bow", "Best in the world" - Manchester United fans in awe of 'world-class' star's outstanding display in 1-0 West Ham win 

Manchester United fans lauded goalkeeper David de Gea after his performance in the team's 1-0 win over West Ham United today (October 30). The Spaniard was key in United earning a hard-fought Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford gave the hosts the lead in the 38th minute with a clinical header from Christian Eriksen's cross. United had nine shots in the first half but failed to double their lead.

Both teams created multiple chances in the second half but failed to score. West Ham put immense pressure on the United goal late on as they sought an equaliser.

While Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez stood tall, it was De Gea who saved the Red Devils on the night. He made four saves and one punch. His incredible save off Kurt Zouma's header was the highlight of the night.

United fans were all praise for the Spaniard and took to Twitter to shower praise on him. Here are some of their reactions:

ًE. @UtdEIIis It’s very disrespectful from Enrique not to include De Gea in his 55 man squad tbh. Literally every goalkeeper looks up to him, even if he was 3rd choice he could’ve helped them. It’s very disrespectful from Enrique not to include De Gea in his 55 man squad tbh. Literally every goalkeeper looks up to him, even if he was 3rd choice he could’ve helped them.

Trey @UTDTrey DE GEA I LOVE YOU STILL THE BEST DE GEA I LOVE YOU STILL THE BEST

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning David de Gea, take a well deserved bow. David de Gea, take a well deserved bow.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge World Class save by De Gea World Class save by De Gea

Saeed TV @SaeedTV_ David fucking De Gea!!! Best in the world!!!! David fucking De Gea!!! Best in the world!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

De Gea, 31, joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has played 504 games since then. He won his fourth Red Devils' Players' Player of the Year award last season.

Lukasz Fabianski hails Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski praised De Gea ahead of their clash at Old Trafford. He said that the Spaniard is one of the best goalkeepers to have graced the Premier League.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Fabianski said:

“He is pure quality - one of the best in the history of the Premier League, in my eyes. He has shown it many, many times. He had a few difficult spells but, in general, he's been great. Amazing.”

De Gea has also faced immense criticism at times from fans and pundits alike for his mistakes and lack of authority in the box. However, Fabianski has said that playing for a big club like Manchester United always brings intense scrutiny. The Polish goalkeeper said:

“The size of the club. It’s always that way. For every player at a bigger club, there’s always bigger scrutiny attached. More people are attracted to it, and there’s more media attention. That’s quite normal and natural.”

De Gea will hope to continue in the same vein as Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

