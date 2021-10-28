"Take Werner for free" - Chelsea fans react to report suggesting foreign club wants three first-team stars from them

Some Chelsea fans have actively reacted to a recent report which suggested there was interest from Borussia Dortmund in Timo Werner and two other first-team players. According to TEAMtalk, the Bundesliga club are closely monitoring the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Werner.

If reports are to be believed, Dortmund have been in touch with Chelsea to try and understand the Blues' stand on the future of the aforementioned players. In the wake of the report surfacing on Twitter, some Chelsea fans have been very open about their feelings.

While all of them firmly maintained that Hudson-Odoi is not for sale, some of them do not have the same opinion about Werner and Pulisic. These fans feel both Werner and Pulisic can be offloaded if the interest from Dortmund is serious.

"Take Werner for free."

Timo Werner has been linked with a move away from Chelsea

Due to his failure to become the main man in front of goal, Timo Werner has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The forward has been tipped to make a move back to Germany, with the likes of Dortmund and Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

However, there has yet to be any indication of Chelsea wanting to offload him next year. The Blues still consider him to be an integral part of the first-team under Thomas Tuchel, who appreciates Werner for his workrate. In 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Werner has scored twice and registered an assist.

Notably, the 25-year-old netted 12 goals and 15 assists in 52 appearances across competitions last season. Despite those contributions roughly amounting to a goal contribution in every two games, Werner has not managed to fully gain the trust of the hierarchy at the club.

It can be best explained by considering how the Blues re-signed Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer after shelling out a club-record transfer fee of £97.5 million. Recently, both Werner and Lukaku have operated alongside each other in Tuchel's system. The two strikers are injured at the moment and have not featured for the club in each of their last two outings.

It will be interesting to see if either of them returns to the starting line-up on Saturday, when Chelsea face Newcastle United away from home in the Premier League.

