"Taken to his surroundings like a duck to water"- John Aldridge impressed by Liverpool's new signing after pre-season tour

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge was impressed by Alexis Mac Allister after the pre-season tour.

The Reds signed Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million early in the summer after James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita's exits. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrived at Merseyside before the pre-season tour started on July 19 with a 4-2 win against Karlsruher SC in Germany.

As a result, the Argentina international was available to play all five pre-season games. His latest display came in Liverpool's final pre-season game of the summer, as he played 75 minutes in a 3-1 win against Darmstadt on August 7.

Writing for Liverpool Echo, Aldridge said that he's impressed by how quickly Mac Allister has adapted to his new club's demands. The former Republic of Ireland international wrote:

"Alexis Mac Allister has come in and taken to his surroundings like a duck to water. The quality of the sides we were playing were not at the very, very top - with the exception of Bayern Munich - but you can tell with Mac Allister he's played in the Premier League. He's fitting like a hand in a glove.

"He's played him in front of the back four, which isn't his ideal position, because we're waiting for signings, but when he's in that pocket, he's clever. He works it well into the pockets, getting on the ball, so I think he's going to be a really good signing."

Before his move to Anfield, Mac Allister scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 112 games across competitions in four seasons with Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp says Alexis Mac Allister could don No. 6 role for Liverpool

Liverpool's desperate search for a new defensive midfielder has seen them make three unsuccessful bids for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's exits have caught manager Jurgen Klopp off guard, who's now without a natural No. 6. The German tactician tried out Alexis Mac Allister and even Trent Alexander-Arnold in the defensive midfield position.

Asked if the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder could occupy the central position in his midfield three next season, Klopp said (via the Evening Standard):

"Yes, in a compact formation, Alexis can play there, definitely. If he’s there alone, should he play there? No.

"But now he showed just how good a footballer he is and how good he understands the game because he played here now (for) the first time for us at least, and he did really well."

The Reds open their Premier League campaign at Chelsea on August 13.