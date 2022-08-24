"Takes antisocial behavior on the pitch to the next level" - Pundit blasts Manchester United star for 'out of control' behavior against Liverpool 

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been criticized by former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino for his behavior in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Liverpool on August 22.

Writing for the Times, Cascarino has branded Fernandes' antics as embarrassing and out of control.

The Portuguese was a stand-in captain on the night with Harry Maguire dropping to the bench for United's vital win.

Fernandes was seen in deep conversation with Jurgen Klopp following the victory.

The former Sporting CP captain's time-wasting antics bemused the German coach.

The midfielder had grabbed hold of the ball when Mohamed Salah scored in the 81st minute, trying to slow down Liverpool's attempts to get kick-off restarted quickly.

Alongside this, there were a number of instances where Fernandes went down somewhat easily following a tackle from opposition players.

He received a yellow card for a dive in Liverpool's box that drew the ire of rival fans.

Cascarino has taken issue with the Portuguese playmaker's antics during the clash against the Merseysiders.

He wrote:

"Fernandes takes antisocial behaviour on the pitch to a whole new level, and it all feels so cynical, and so premeditated. We’ve all seen players do this before, but Fernandes must have set a new record for how long he held on to the ball."

The Irishman believes Fernandes got away without being sent off for his time wasting, adding:

"It was as clear a yellow card for ungentlemanly conduct as you will ever see, but Oliver appeared unprepared to show it, presumably on the basis it would mean sending Fernandes off."

Manchester United's stand-in skipper has received more yellow cards for dissent than any other player in the Premier League since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020.

Cascarino alludes to this, saying:

"Bruno Fernandes' gamesmanship is getting out of control, and Michael Oliver’s strange reluctance to send him off against Liverpool on Monday will only encourage Fernandes to behave even worse in the future."

Liverpool manager Klopp addresses post-match altercation with Manchester United midfielder Fernandes

Fernandes was a nuisance for Klopp's side

Liverpool boss Klopp played down his encounter with Fernandes, which had many questioning the extent of the exchange.

He told reporters following the defeat to Manchester United (via Daily Mail):

"It was not animated it was the most harmless conversation I ever had with a player, who was obviously as emotional as I was. It was the situation with Martinez, who went down under an 'awful' tackle that was obviously nothing."

During the second-half, Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez had fallen to the ground after being collided into by James Milner:

"He [Fernandes] made a bit of it, he was talking to me and saying, "you'd do the same. But it was fine after, he told me he needs these kind of conversations. Okay, it's fine, use me!'

