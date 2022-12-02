"Taking it day by day right now" - Chelsea star provides update following injury at FIFA World Cup

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has opened up about the injury he picked up during the USA's FIFA World Cup 2022 clash against Iran on November 29.

At a press conference ahead of their match against the Netherlands, he revealed that he had suffered a pelvic contusion, explaining what it meant and how it would affect him.

After a spokesman suggested that a pelvic contusion "is what it sounds like," the USMNT forward had to explain (via Yahoo Sports):

“No, but at the same time, it's not. Like, I didn't get, like, hit in the balls. It was very painful. You know, that bone is there for a reason, to protect you, I think. And I hit it well. And it was sore, but like I said, I'm getting better.”

Henry Bushnell @HenryBushnell Here is Christian Pulisic talking, in full, about his pelvis and his balls Here is Christian Pulisic talking, in full, about his pelvis and his balls https://t.co/cCObl6BP9a

The Chelsea star had to go to the hospital while the FIFA World Cup clash against Iran was ongoing.

“I took a knee ... to a nice pelvis area — it was not nice. And it was like the hardest thing," he added.

ESPN @espn PULISIC GIVES USA THE 1-0 LEAD! PULISIC GIVES USA THE 1-0 LEAD! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Lf5fN2BPEx

He also revealed that he would liaise with the medical team to determine if he would train.

“I'm gonna go meet now with the team and the medical staff, and make a decision on today," Pulisic continued. "Just kinda see how I'm feeling, taking it day by day right now. But doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field Saturday.”

Pulisic was also asked if he might not play in the clash against the Netherlands, to which he responded with a laugh and said:

“That's a good way to word the question differently. I'm taking it day by day right now, and I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure that I can play.”

Pulisic has had decent outings in the ongoing FIFA World Cup so far, scoring one goal and providing one assist from three games.

Chelsea star forward knocked out at the group stage of the FIFA World Cup

While Pulisic is in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, his fellow Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz has crashed out of the group stages with Germany. They picked up just one win in three games, dealing with a draw and a shock loss to Japan.

The unexpected loss would go on to be their downfall, as the Japanese went on to pick a slot in the knockout stages, while Germany crashed out of the tournament.

Kai Havertz was the best player on the field for Die Mannschaft in their last FIFA World Cup match against Costa Rica, where he popped a brace to hand them a win.

However, it was not enough to unseat Spain or Japan, and the forward will return to club life at Chelsea while the world watches the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

Get South Korea vs Portugal live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes