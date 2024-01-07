"Taking this as a loss", "This team fell off" - Fans slam Barcelona despite victory against Barbastro in Copa del Rey

Barcelona booked their place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a nervy 3-2 win against Union Deportiva Barbastro on Sunday (January 7) night.

The Blaugrana took the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of Fermin Lopez. Raphinha was left in acres of space on the right and he steered a perfect cross into the box. The 20-year-old Spanish midfielder met it with a tidy finish to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Joao Felix thought he'd grabbed a second in the 42nd minute when he headed home a fine cross from Lopez. But, the linesman had his flag up much to the Portuguese attack's despair.

Barcelona's dominance continued into the second half and they doubled their advantage in the 51st minute. Raphinha volleyed past Barbastro's Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Fabrega, netting his fourth goal of the season.

However, Barbastro got themselves back in the game just 10 minutes later. Spanish forward Adria De Mesa Garrido tucked home from close range after a corner.

The hosts were still in the game and went close in the 79th minute. Enrique Rausell Garcia sent his header just past Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena's goal.

Barcelona were given the golden opportunity to put the tie to bed in the 87th minute. Xavi's men were awarded a penalty when Robert Lewandowski's header hit Jaim Reques on the arm. The Pole stepped up to take the spot kick and he sent Fabrega the wrong way to send the Catalan giants through to the Copa del Rey last 16.

Barbastro hit back through a penalty of their own in the 90+3rd minute through Spanish left-winger Marc Prat Serrano. But, it was too late as Barca sealed their place in the last 16.

One fan was disappointed despite Barca's victory:

"Shame on us for conceding two. I’m taking this as a loss shame on us."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"We use to slot in 5+ goals against teams like this in Copa. This team fell off real bad."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Blaugrana's win:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barcelona will reportedly meet Xavi's demands to offer Sergi Roberto a new contract

Sergi Roberto looks set to stay at Camp Nou.

Sergi Roberto signed a new one-year extension last summer, keeping him tied to Barcelona for another year. The Spaniard replaced Sergio Busquets as his boyhood club's captain in the summer.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a prominent run in Barca's first team under Xavi recently. He's made nine appearances across competitions, posting three goals and one assist.

Speculation has grown over Roberto's future as his contract expires at the end of the season. A Potential move to the MLS to join the likes of Lionel Messi and Busquets has been touted.

However, Xavi wants Barcelona to keep Roberto around for another year. Spanish outlet SPORT claims that the Catalan giants are prepared to do so.

Roberto will remain with the Blaugrana as long as Xavi is manager. He's been with the La Liga giants his entire career, making 358 appearances, and winning 22 major trophies.