"Taking some stupid risks" "Xavi is a disgrace" - Barcelona manager gets destroyed for picking 'strange' starting XI against Celta Vigo 

Barcelona fans are not happy with Xavi Hernandez deciding to start Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, and Jordi Alba against Celgta Vigo.

All three of Balde, Alonso, and Alba operate from the left-back position. However, Xavi Hernandez has been left with injury issues in his defense. The likes of Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo are injured.

Hence, the 2010 World Cup winner had to experiment with his defense for the game. He has decided to start Balde at right-back, Pique and Alonso as center-backs, and Alba in his familiar left-back position.

Gavi, Sergio Busquets, and Pedri have started as the midfield trio. Ferran Torres and Raphinha Dias have started on the flanks alongside center forward Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona fans, however, are not happy with Xavi Hernandez's decision to field all three of his left-backs together. Many found it annoying and stated that like former manager Pep Guardiola, his student has the tendency to take needless risks.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Barcelona fans after the starting XI against Celta Vigo was announced:

Mr. Osei @NanaAkwasijnr6 . Taking some stupid risks @KayPoissonOne Xavi is a replica of Pep. Taking some stupid risks @KayPoissonOne Xavi is a replica of Pep 😂😂. Taking some stupid risks

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne How can you start Jordi Alba, Alonso and Pique all in 1 game



Are you a Terrorist ? How can you start Jordi Alba, Alonso and Pique all in 1 gameAre you a Terrorist ?

BLAKK_SPYDA @BLAKK_SPYDA @KayPoissonOne He just want to finish us ah @KayPoissonOne He just want to finish us ah 😭😭😭😭😭

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Xavi is so funny, that is such a strange starting XI Xavi is so funny, that is such a strange starting XI

The Catalan club are currently in second spot at the La Liga table. In seven games, they have managed to pick up 19 points and are three points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand. A win, however, will help them regain the top spot.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez opened up on clash against Celta Vigo

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez talked to the media ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on September 10. He opened up on many issues ahead of what promises to be a tightly-fought encounter. Here's what the former player told the media (via Barca Universals):

"It will be a different match from Inter and Mallorca. Tomorrow we will try to prove ourselves and show our style. It will be a difficult match. After losing to Inter, we have to show a reaction. It will not be easy because Celta are playing well and trying to keep the ball."

While opening up on his plans to rotate the squad, he added:

“I will try to put the top 11, of course, taking into account the fatigue. We are the leaders and our intention is to remain so until the end of the season.”

He further said:

“We have to shoot when we have the ball. We have to be more daring and optimistic in front of goal. There are times when we have to go out of our way and create more things.”

