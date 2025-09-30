"Talent alone isn’t enough" - Hansi Flick names one key area Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has to improve in to get to 'the next level'

Hansi Flick believes Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal must improve on his defending to help him reach the 'next level'. He said that while the Spaniard is 'exceptional', he needs to work hard for the team.

Ad

Lamine Yamal has become a sensation following his debut as a 15-year-old for Barca in 2023. He has since made 110 senior appearances for the Spanish giants, recording 27 goals and 38 assists. The 18-year-old also finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings, only behind Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 1. In his pre-match press conference, Hansi Flick spoke about Yamal and said (h/t Goal):

Ad

Trending

“I don’t like this whole ‘super, super’ thing. He’s exceptional, but there are other exceptional players on the team. He’s 18 years old and he also has to focus on working.”

“To get to the next level, one or two steps higher, you have to work hard, talent alone isn’t enough. It’s not just about playing with the ball, it’s also about defending. That’s what we need from all players, not just him.”

Ad

Yamal has made just four appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season due to injury issues. However, he has recorded two goals and four assists in that time.

Wayne Rooney believes Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at his age

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as the two greatest football players of all time. They have won five and eight Ballons d'Or respectively, broken numerous records, and helped their respective teams win multiple trophies.

Ad

However, Wayne Rooney believes Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is much ahead of Ronaldo and Messi when they were his age. He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents:

“He’s incredible. I’ve only seen him live once and I think he’s the one to get ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. If he keeps doing what he’s doing now [he will get there], he’s better than all of them. He is miles ahead of Cristiano and Messi [at this stage of his career].”

Yamal has won two LaLiga titles, one Supercopa de España, and one Copa del Rey with Barcelona. He's also recorded six goals and 12 assists in 23 appearances for Spain, winning one UEFA Euro. He won the Kopa Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More