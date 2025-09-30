"Talent alone isn’t enough" - Hansi Flick names one key area Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has to improve in to get to 'the next level'

Hansi Flick believes Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal must improve on his defending to help him reach the 'next level'. He said that while the Spaniard is 'exceptional', he needs to work hard for the team.
Lamine Yamal has become a sensation following his debut as a 15-year-old for Barca in 2023. He has since made 110 senior appearances for the Spanish giants, recording 27 goals and 38 assists. The 18-year-old also finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings, only behind Ousmane Dembele.
Barcelona are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 1. In his pre-match press conference, Hansi Flick spoke about Yamal and said (h/t Goal):
“I don’t like this whole ‘super, super’ thing. He’s exceptional, but there are other exceptional players on the team. He’s 18 years old and he also has to focus on working.”
“To get to the next level, one or two steps higher, you have to work hard, talent alone isn’t enough. It’s not just about playing with the ball, it’s also about defending. That’s what we need from all players, not just him.”
Yamal has made just four appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season due to injury issues. However, he has recorded two goals and four assists in that time.
Wayne Rooney believes Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at his age
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as the two greatest football players of all time. They have won five and eight Ballons d'Or respectively, broken numerous records, and helped their respective teams win multiple trophies.
However, Wayne Rooney believes Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is much ahead of Ronaldo and Messi when they were his age. He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents:
“He’s incredible. I’ve only seen him live once and I think he’s the one to get ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. If he keeps doing what he’s doing now [he will get there], he’s better than all of them. He is miles ahead of Cristiano and Messi [at this stage of his career].”
Yamal has won two LaLiga titles, one Supercopa de España, and one Copa del Rey with Barcelona. He's also recorded six goals and 12 assists in 23 appearances for Spain, winning one UEFA Euro. He won the Kopa Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony.