"Talent knows no age" - Arrigo Sacchi backs Liverpool to seal deal for teenage star, claims it would be a 'great move' for the player

Iconic former Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi has backed Liverpool target Giovanni Leoni to be a success at Anfield. The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old defender in the last few days.
As reported by The Daily Mail, the young centre-back is close to joining Arne Slot's side in a deal worth £35 million. Some have raised their concerns regarding the price tag of the defender, who has played just 17 Serie A games so far.
However, former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has no worries regarding Leoni's potential and has backed him for greatness. He has also backed the teenager to become the lynchpin of the Italian defence in the years to come. The iconic former Italian manager wrote in his column for Gazzetta Dello Sport:
"We'll see if the deal goes through, but in any case, I'd say the Reds would be making a great move by signing this young man, whom I followed with interest and curiosity in the second half of last season. I'm convinced he'll be the lynchpin of the Azzurri defence for a long time."
"Some, regarding a possible transfer to Liverpool, object that this young man has only made 17 Serie A appearances so far. Aren't those few? No, I reply. Not few, because on those occasions Leoni has demonstrated the qualities needed to go far," Sacchi added.
The former AC Milan manager also claimed that Leoni has showcased his undisputed quality at a very young age. His lack of exposure to first-team football should not worry Liverpool, as per Sacchi. He said:
"If someone is good, if someone has their head in the right place, it's immediately obvious. A person can have 200 Serie A games under their belts and still not possess the qualities Leoni displayed in his first season as an adult. Talent knows no age."
"Let's also give him the opportunity to make mistakes. At eighteen, some mistakes are expected and can be forgiven. And in any case, Leoni won't make many. He's a tough guy who's already learned the fundamental lesson, keep your head down and work hard," the 79-year-old concluded.
Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi. The 25-year-old is expected to cost the Reds a similar fee, and the two defenders would certainly bolster Arne Slot's backline.
Leoni is blessed with a massive frame of 6 feet 5 inches and is exceptional both technically and physically. He only joined Parma from Sampdoria last summer and impressed in his 17 showings for the Crociati.
Liverpool step up chase for Premier League defender: Reports
Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. As claimed by transfer guru David Ornstein, the Reds are close to landing the 25-year-old from Selhurst Park.
Guehi has been a coveted player in recent months and has entered the final year of his deal at Crystal Palace. He reportedly has no intention of signing a new deal and the Premier League champions are looking to drive a bargain.
The Englishman has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He has also become a regular for the England national team and has earned 23 caps for the Three Lions.
Guehi joined the Eagles from Chelsea in 2021 and became a key player for the south London club. He captained them to a historic FA Cup triumph last season and also guided them towards a victory against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.