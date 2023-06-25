“Talent has a price” - Mikel Arteta speaks about impending Arsenal arrival Kai Havertz for the first time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given a glowing verdict about Kai Havertz as the Chelsea attacker closes in on a move to the Emirates.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Havertz has undergone a medical ahead of a £65 million move. The deal is set to be confirmed in the coming days with the German becoming Arteta's first summer signing.

Arteta has given his first comments regarding the 24-year-old as he looks set to be an Arsenal player shortly. He told FIFA:

"Talent has a price and, at Arsenal, we are always interested in young players with experience. I repeat, I'm not talking about players from other clubs, but, in the case of Kai (Havertz), he has already shown a lot, including a Champions League. He is a talented, versatile player and only 24 years old."

Havertz's impending transfer to the Gunners has drawn polarizing reactions from fans. Many point out that the German international has struggled during his time at Chelsea. He managed just nine goals and one assist in 47 games across competitions in the season gone by.

However, Havertz was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attackers when he headed to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen. The Blues lured him to west London in 2020 for £75.8 million after consistently impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

The German forward scored 46 goals and contributed 31 assists in 150 games across competitions with Leverkusen. He also scored the winner in Chelsea's 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

Arteta clearly likes the player and Romano has stressed how playing under the Spaniard has persuaded Havertz on the move. He told CaughtOffside:

“Havertz believes that playing for Arteta and Arsenal was the best project, not just in England, but throughout the whole of Europe. Havertz thinks Arteta’s style, ideas and plans will only help make him a better player.”

The German leaves Chelsea having scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games across competitions. He won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues.

Arsenal boss Arteta has also been key in his side's move for Ajax's Jurrien Timber

Timber is excited to play under Arteta at the Emirates.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber looks to be following Havertz to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are reportedly in advanced talks with the Eredivisie giants over a €40 million (£35 million) deal for the Dutchman.

Timber has also been persuaded on a move to the Emirates by the chance to play under Arteta. Romano claims that the 22-year-old likes the Spaniard's project, tweeting:

"Jurrien Timber believes Arsenal have the perfect project for his future. Manager and clubs plans immediately convinced the player, Arteta’s having big influence as he did with Havertz."

The Ajax defender is one of Europe's most exciting talents amid superb performances with the Eredivisie giants. He made 47 appearances across competitions this past season, helping his side keep 14 clean sheets. The Dutch international also chipped in with four-goal contributions.

Poll : 0 votes